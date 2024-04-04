Meet the Members of Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys Crew

What songs should I listen to first?

“Running Late,” “Box The 40,” “On The Radar Concrete Cypher”



Who is she?

Karrahbooo, a 27-year-old rapper from Atlanta, realized she wanted to pursue rap while working as an assistant for Lil Yachty, before dropping her first song “Money Counter” when he fired her in 2022. At first, her main goal was to be an actor, and as she explained in an interview with Montreality , “I’m only rapping because I saw Boat doing a movie when I was his assistant, and that’s the day I was like, ‘I want to be a rapper,’ because you can just be an actor from being a rapper if you’re fly enough. That’s how Boat did it.” Regardless of what her original dreams were, however, Karrahbooo has become an integral cog in the Concrete Boys machine, earning her place as the most well-known artist in the crew (outside of Yachty) thanks to viral moments like her breakout verse on Concrete’s On The Radar freestyle cypher last year. And her aspirations as an actress can be seen in her cameo in an old Druski skit that resurfaced on social media recently.

What’s her role in the crew?



The First Lady of the ‘Crete doesn’t rap like any of her male counterparts in the crew. Instead, she adopts a syrupy flow similar to Detroit rappers like Veeze and Babytron who intentionally duck and weave the beat. Her laid-back flow has been getting a lot of people talking lately, because of how drowsy her cadence can sound over upbeat production (like on her most recent release “RIP Follies” ) but her unique style is setting Karrah apart from her peers. In most cases, she knows how to ride the beat at her own effective pace, like on “Running Late,” “Box the 40,” and Concrete’s Christmas cypher, where she lets her cadence flow freely like a meandering river. However divisive she may be, she has more charisma than anyone in the crew and she’s dedicated to being herself, which is her greatest weapon.

Can you explain this in basketball terms?

If you take her interviews about wanting to be an actor more than a rapper at face value, Karrah is like the Nikola Jokic of the Concrete Boys: she’s a natural bucket, but she’s very nonchalant about the game itself.

