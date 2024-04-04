Meet the Members of Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys Crew

Here's a breakdown with everything you need to know about each of the members in Lil Yachty's collective.

Apr 04, 2024
Lil Yachty is determined to keep rap collectives alive with his eclectic Concrete Boys crew.

Over the past couple of years, he’s been assembling a collection of artists—Karrahbooo, Camo!, Dc2trill, and Draft Day—who each reflect the new and exciting sound that has been bubbling in the South. 

Draft Day is the first ‘Crete signee who can fit on any type of beat with his chameleonic flow; Dc2trill is the spark plug who injects every track with Southern energy; Camo! has some of the most elite wordplay in the group; and Karrahbooo has emerged as the biggest star so far, with a laid-back personality that matches her effortless flow.

“Concrete [means] you’re just a solid individual,” Draft Day said during an interview with Montreality, explaining what bonds them all together. “You’re truly yourself. You know who you are as a person, at the end of the day. You’re gonna stand tall on whatever you put out into the world, whatever you’re doing. Can’t nobody tell you shit, and you’re just solid.” 

Before Concrete’s first project as a collective It’s Us Volume 1 drops this week, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about each of the members in Lil Yachty’s crew.

Karrahbooo

What songs should I listen to first?
“Running Late,” “Box The 40,” “On The Radar Concrete Cypher”

Who is she?

Karrahbooo, a 27-year-old rapper from Atlanta, realized she wanted to pursue rap while working as an assistant for Lil Yachty, before dropping her first song “Money Counter” when he fired her in 2022. At first, her main goal was to be an actor, and as she explained in an interview with Montreality, “I’m only rapping because I saw Boat doing a movie when I was his assistant, and that’s the day I was like, ‘I want to be a rapper,’ because you can just be an actor from being a rapper if you’re fly enough. That’s how Boat did it.” Regardless of what her original dreams were, however, Karrahbooo has become an integral cog in the Concrete Boys machine, earning her place as the most well-known artist in the crew (outside of Yachty) thanks to viral moments like her breakout verse on Concrete’s On The Radar freestyle cypher last year. And her aspirations as an actress can be seen in her cameo in an old Druski skit that resurfaced on social media recently. 

What’s her role in the crew?

The First Lady of the ‘Crete doesn’t rap like any of her male counterparts in the crew. Instead, she adopts a syrupy flow similar to Detroit rappers like Veeze and Babytron who intentionally duck and weave the beat. Her laid-back flow has been getting a lot of people talking lately, because of how drowsy her cadence can sound over upbeat production (like on her most recent release “RIP Follies”) but her unique style is setting Karrah apart from her peers. In most cases, she knows how to ride the beat at her own effective pace, like on “Running Late,” “Box the 40,” and Concrete’s Christmas cypher, where she lets her cadence flow freely like a meandering river. However divisive she may be, she has more charisma than anyone in the crew and she’s dedicated to being herself, which is her greatest weapon. 

Can you explain this in basketball terms?

If you take her interviews about wanting to be an actor more than a rapper at face value, Karrah is like the Nikola Jokic of the Concrete Boys: she’s a natural bucket, but she’s very nonchalant about the game itself.

Camo!

What songs should I listen to first?
“With You” f/ Lil Yachty, “Swap Her Birk,” “Jet Lag”

Who is he?

Camo! is an Atlanta rapper who has been releasing music since 2019. He met Lil Yachty on the video shoot for “Split/Whole Time” and the two would connect again a year later when Yachty invited the young rapper to the studio. From there, Camo continued reaching out to his new mentor until eventually falling under the Concrete umbrella around the same time as Karrahbooo in 2022. He has since appeared in several Concrete Boys cyphers and joined Yachty on a collab called “With You” in 2023.

What’s his role in the crew?

Camo raps with a cadence that is often very similar to Yachty’s, but the sound of his voice is smoother and he might have the best technical rapping ability out of anyone in the group. When Concrete needs hard bars on songs like their “Concrete Cypher,” Camo is always ready to deliver, despite being one of the younger members of the group (his exact age is unclear, but he said he met Yachty in 2022 when he was just starting college, which would make him around 20 or 21 right now). 

Can you explain this in basketball terms?

He’s lyrically savvy beyond his years, using clever bars to keep Concrete tracks seasoned, making him the scrappy young Rajon Rondo (think ‘08 Celtics era) of the crew.

Dc2trill

What songs should I listen to first?
Grooviest In The World,”Fomo,” “Show Me The Money” 

Who is he?

Dc2trill was born in Texas, but he split time between Texas and Alabama for most of his life. He dropped his first song called “PassAround” nine years ago when he was in high school, which helped him gain some regional notoriety. Then he got in contact with Yachty after J Bans reached out and said that Boat was a fan in 2019, before eventually linking up a year later. “We ended up recording a couple songs. He pulled me out of the session and was like, ‘Yo, bro I want to sign you, and I want to help you with your music,” Trill explained in an interview with Tapped In. Dc2trill flew out to Detroit with Yachty while he was working on his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape, and was featured on the legendary “Royal Rumble” posse cut that dropped before the tape in 2021. The two have been working together ever since. 

What’s his role in the crew?

As the only artist who didn’t grow up in Atlanta, Dc2trill brings a different sound and perspective to the crew, and he’s been releasing music longer than anyone (besides Yachty). His solo music is very impressive, especially his most recent 2023 album, Family Matters, where he was able to pair gritty rhymes and a southern twang with silky jazz samples. The tape already has motion on the streets with tracks like “Grooviest In The World” and “Fomo,” and it’s clear the people are slowly catching up to the talent that he has.

Can you explain this in basketball terms?

Think of Dc2trill as Warriors-era Andre Iguodala; he might not always be super flashy, but he’s an MVP-caliber player in the framework of his team

Draft Day

What songs should I listen to first?
“How Far Will I Go” f/ Lil Yachty, “Popovich Freestyle” f/ Lil Yachty, “Sunday Talkin”

Who is he?

Draft Day was the first artist officially signed to Concrete Boys back in 2021, and the two had already known each other for several years before that. He’s originally from Broward County, Florida, but eventually moved to Atlanta and started making music when he was in high school. He met Yachty around the same time through mutual friends when he was a freshman in high school. “We just built that relationship beyond music, just as a brother,” Draft Day said in an interview with Lyrical Lemonade. “Through the time, he just saw my work ethic, and now we’re here today. He signed me, and we’re here today.” Anyone paying close attention to the Lil Yachty extended universe is familiar with Draft Day through little cameos like when Drake noticed him looking out into the distance during an interview with Yachty and jokingly said, “I’ve just been looking at Draft Day staring off into the sunset, knowing his time is coming.”

What’s his role in the crew?

Draft Day has a similar flow as Camo!, except he stays on the beat more than his Concrete counterpart, who sometimes intentionally slips in and out of it. His raspy voice and reliable flow help him add a different complexion to the group’s tracks, and hopefully the excitement generated from It’s Us Volume 1 will give him more momentum as he prepares to drop his first full-length solo project since 2019.

Can you explain this in basketball terms?

Because he’s helped build the collective from the ground up with Yachty, he has an instinctual understanding of how to rap with the other members of the crew and enhance their rhymes, making him the Chris Paul of the team. He’s an assist master, but is still hunting for that big solo moment to crystalize his career. 

