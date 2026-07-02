Sir Cartier, King Vamp, Mr. Anti, Guapo, Babyboi—call him whatever. But here is a fact that is almost unarguable: Playboi Carti is the most influential rapper of the 2020s. It's hard to think that this would be the case when Carti was 20, running around Manhattan with the ASAP Mob, mostly buzzing from one SoundCloud song, 2015's "Broke Boi." But he took that groundwork, with key cosigns from figures like ASAP Rocky, and built his own foundation.

And, to be clear, he wouldn't be where he is without the music. Carti has proven that a rap weirdo can take their sound to the biggest stage. Since his debut mixtape in 2017, Carti has released four projects. One could argue every release has been a classic. Self-titled took the last bit of the SoundCloud cloud-rap era and turned it into a glossed-out Atlanta masterpiece. Die Lit sparked rage rap and mosh pit culture, while being home of the “baby voice.” Then came his magnum opus, Whole Lotta Red, an album that would do more to redirect the genre than any other release, in the process establishing a new strain of rap music. And finally MUSIC, the highly anticipated blockbuster, merging his Atlanta roots and forward-thinking instincts. Those are just the official releases. There are hundreds of Carti leaks, bits and pieces from the mad genius that end up becoming such fan favorites you'll hear them at concerts.

He has also built up his own label, Opium, with a roster of artists who share his artistic aesthetic and instincts. There are the producers who have been vital to his sound, including Pi'erre Bourne, who was formative for the early Carti years, and figures like Filthy, Maaly Raw, Cardo Got Wings, and more. And there are Carti's contemporaries, including Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. In October, this collective will be taking over ComplexCon's 10-year anniversary at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Ken Carson, HXG and ApolloRed1 will headline day one, on October 3, while Carti, Destroy Lonely and producer Filthy will take over on day two, October 4. Carti will also be sharing creative director duties of the festival with Hiroshi Fujiwara.

With the event fast approaching and tickets now on sale, now is the perfect time to rank one of the great catalogs of the last couple of years.

Here are the 50 best Playboi Carti songs of all time.

