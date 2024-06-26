Switching Lanes: Camila Cabello Complex Cover

Up until her last album, Cabello’s stylistic choices reflected who she and the majority of her OG fans were at the time: blooming, late-teen-to-early-20s girls (of all genders) who just wanted to have fun and largely acquiesce to what they knew—palatable norms. Her music choices were largely safe. The decision to now center hip-hop and more of her Miamian sonic inclinations is a riskier, more unexpected pivot, but a seemingly natural one.

“Her growing up in Miami contributed to her having very rooted references that might not sound super obvious, that she heard passively just in growing up there,” El Guincho tells me in Spanish on a call from L.A. The talented producer, originally from the Canary Islands in Spain, was mentored by Björk and is known for his range of work on experimental projects with the likes of FKA Twigs and Rosalía—and now, Cabello. In addition to producing alongside Jasper Harris, who has worked with artists like Jack Harlow and Post Malone, Guincho (born Pablo Díaz-Reixa), is also the creative director on c, xoxo. “I realized growing up in Europe that music was something you had to actively seek,” says El Guincho. “And living here I’ve realized that you hear it passively around you all the time. People have a vast knowledge of R&B and hip-hop in a way that’s very natural, just because they’re here, and so all of those textures appear on the album on a rhythmic level, including in the collaborations.”

On c, xoxo, those collabs include Carti, Drake (twice), PinkPantheress, Lil Nas X, and Yung Miami and JT, listed separately (marking their first joint feature where they aren't named as the City Girls). Beyond the relished array of collaborators, Cabello did her homework. “I’m always listening to music for pleasure and for fun. But for this album, I was listening to music as a student and going back to albums that I didn't grow up on because I come from a Latin household and we listened to a lot of Latin albums and Michael Jackson and the popular ’80s hits, and that's it.” Born in Cuba to a Mexican father and a Cuban mother, Cabello moved to Miami at age 6 and had a typical first-generation immigrant experience: “I listened to rap that I grew up with in Miami and what was popular at the time, but I didn't listen to Illmatic and I didn't listen to Dr. Dre and a lot of the classic hip-hop albums from before. I didn't listen to Pink Floyd. I didn't listen to The Beatles,” she says. She became familiar with them all while making this project, particularly spending time with Nas’ classic album and Pink Floyd’s The Wall. “I think it's important to always be studying what genres kind of influenced the genres that are informing the genres now,” she says.

That study led to what is now c, xoxo, which Bryan Samaniego, who identifies as one of her greatest stans for the last 12 years, calls “the most her” album yet. From her public introduction on The X Factor in 2012 to her solo breakthrough seven years ago, every era of Cabello’s has felt distinct—and that’s intentional. “If I do one aesthetic or intention or vibe I usually don't do the same thing again,” Cabello says. “Instinct, I feel like, usually just leads me to something different.”

Calling this era “different” is something most spectators can agree on.

Before the virality of “I Luv It,” Cabello was widely known for two songs that made her part of the billion streams club: “Havana,” released in 2018, and “Señorita,” released in 2019. Did she ever get tired of hearing them? She says that she’s grateful for them both—but yes. “More for ‘Señorita’ than ‘Havana’ to be honest,” she says. “I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you… I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light.” Reflecting on the latter single alongside Mendes, her ex, she says: “I was in a really public relationship and as a woman you're like, I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity.” When it comes to the Young Thug collaboration from 2017, she says: “Using a certain aesthetic palette being the Latin girl in American pop music and using that kind of [sound] whether it's like a basic Cuban chord progression, or a bossa nova chord progression… I was like, ‘Well, I hope people aren't just expecting that from me every time because I'm just not built like that.”