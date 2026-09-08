Allison Battinelli

Joined January 2025 | 11 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Allison Battinelli 77 days ago
A collage with four sections: ramen bowl, a person in red with birds, a person wearing a "GLASS" hat and chains, and a person in a green mask.

The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.

Allison Battinelli 286 days ago
Collage with artwork and a woman in red, two white chairs in a jungle, and a green toy soldier on a pink background. "Best of 2025" text.

The 50 Best Albums of 2025

The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.

Allison Battinelli 287 days ago
Collage of five performers, each in a separate frame. The central figure wears a striped blazer, while others hold microphones or pose.

The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now: 2025 Rankings

Here are the best rappers in their 20s, including stars like Yeat, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, BigXThaPlug, and more.

Allison Battinelli 392 days ago
A collage titled "2025 Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking" featuring four individuals with microphones.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking (2025)

Complex’s annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking returns for its third year, spotlighting the most influential figures in rap coverage, from streamers to podcasters to critics.

Allison Battinelli 420 days ago
Advertisement
photos of Central Cee, PinkPantheress, and more

The Best Albums Of 2025 (So Far)

Here are the best albums released so far, featuring Playboi Carti, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bad Bunny, Jennie, and more.

Allison Battinelli 469 days ago
Singer Isaiah Falls with a beard and earrings, wearing a brown leather jacket, sits in a dimly lit room with a confident expression.

Isaiah Falls Isn’t Your Typical "Toxic" R&B Singer

We spoke with R&B newcomer Isaiah Falls about his album 'LVRS Paradise,' how he balances creativity with strategy as an artist, and more.

Allison Battinelli 483 days ago
A woman with long hair, wearing fur, large earrings, and layered necklaces, poses in front of horizontal blinds. Black and white image.

Four Sight: Anycia is Trying to Dominate Every Room She Steps in

Anycia, who has collaborated with GloRilla, Latto, 4Batz, and others, is one of the most exciting rappers emerging from Atlanta.

Allison Battinelli 525 days ago
Three people are posing against a gradient background. The person in the center wears glasses and a green jacket.

15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2025

From stars like Laila! and dv4d to emerging talents like James Savage and Dajah Dorn, here are the R&B artists to watch in 2025.

Allison Battinelli 595 days ago
Kendrick Lamar wearing a blue jacket and a blue LA cap holds a Grammy award, standing at a microphone on stage.

Predicting All of the Rap Winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Will Kendrick Lamar and his fierce Drake diss track "Not Like Us" sweep the Grammys this year? Check out our predictions below.

Allison Battinelli 596 days ago
Advertisement
Three individuals posing confidently, Samara Cyn wearing a red beanie, Loe Shimmy with jewelry and a hand gesture, and Nino Paid in a striped shirt.

25 Rappers To Watch In 2025

From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.

Allison Battinelli 602 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App