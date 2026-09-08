Allison Battinelli
Latest Stories
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.
The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now: 2025 Rankings
Here are the best rappers in their 20s, including stars like Yeat, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, BigXThaPlug, and more.
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking (2025)
Complex’s annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking returns for its third year, spotlighting the most influential figures in rap coverage, from streamers to podcasters to critics.
The Best Albums Of 2025 (So Far)
Here are the best albums released so far, featuring Playboi Carti, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bad Bunny, Jennie, and more.
Isaiah Falls Isn’t Your Typical "Toxic" R&B Singer
We spoke with R&B newcomer Isaiah Falls about his album 'LVRS Paradise,' how he balances creativity with strategy as an artist, and more.
Four Sight: Anycia is Trying to Dominate Every Room She Steps in
Anycia, who has collaborated with GloRilla, Latto, 4Batz, and others, is one of the most exciting rappers emerging from Atlanta.
15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2025
From stars like Laila! and dv4d to emerging talents like James Savage and Dajah Dorn, here are the R&B artists to watch in 2025.
Predicting All of the Rap Winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards
Will Kendrick Lamar and his fierce Drake diss track "Not Like Us" sweep the Grammys this year? Check out our predictions below.
25 Rappers To Watch In 2025
From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.