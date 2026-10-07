Playboi Carti's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

Label: AWGE/Interscope

Producers: Harry Fraud, Pi’erre Bourne, Roark Bailey, Southside, Murphy Kid, K-Major, Ricci Riera, Hit-Boy, J Stew, J. Cash, KasimGotJuice, Southside, Jake One, and MexikoDro

Features: Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Rocky, and Leven Kali

Clout goggles are in vogue. Pi’erre Bourne is still giving his best beats to other rappers instead of saving them for himself. Louis Vuitton and Supreme just announced their first collaboration. The “Milly Rock” was still a dance New Yorkers did. SoundCloud rap—or “mumble rap” depending on who you ask—is everywhere, shaping the sound of rap music. This is the world into which Carti’s much-anticipated debut mixtape, simply titled Playboi Carti, arrived.

These were the breezy, carefree days of Carti, when he was still running around New York City with A$AP Rocky. The project's production is filled with springy trap drums, bright synth pads, and flutes, courtesy of a diverse range of producers from Bourne to Hit-Boy to Jake One—it almost sounds like it could've been cooked up on a Nintendo DS or an arcade cabinet.

Carti's raps do more with less: a handful of simple, repeated phrases ricochet like pinballs in a machine, eventually lodging themselves into your brain (see: "Dothatshit!," "Flex," and "Yah Mean"). You can practically feel the air ripple as his adlibs whizz past your ears. And then there’s “Magnolia,” to this day one of Carti’s biggest hits, a track with a bouncy New Orleans beat and a flow full of whimsy, where he raps lines like, “Damn, I thought I told you/Shootin' like a soldier/Like I'm from Magnolia.”

If Atlanta artists from the early 2010s, like Future and Young Thug, were stylistic innovators, reimagining what traditional lyricism could sound like, then Carti’s debut mixtape tore that door down entirely. Sure, it might be more low-stakes compared to his later work, but the project still works in how it summarizes a time perfectly: mindless, breezy fun. —Dario Mccarty