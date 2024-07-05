Decoding Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video

via pgLang/YouTube

By: Miki Hellerbach







Since Kendrick Lamar dropped “Not Like Us” on May 4th, and added a proverbial nail to the coffin, Kendrick Lamar has not let up one bit. His Juneteenth Inglewood extravaganza, Ken & Friends: The Pop Out, had the West Coast united in dance-move-riddled braggadocio, stunting on a common enemy. The reverberating impression it left has carried to the video, mostly shot in Compton and fittingly released on the 4th of July. Drake hasn’t had a single US holiday arrive without being met with hate.



The music video features, however, much more than just glee-filled dancing on Drake’s rap grave. Lamar, and co-director Dave Free, layered the visual with easter eggs ripe for fan interpretation. Most of the Easter eggs feel like direct responses to disses Drake had.



If we have learned one thing from this beef it is that Kendrick is equal parts strategic and petty. He left no stone unturned when it came to continuing to jab at Drake through subliminal and direct messaging. We have outlined all the examples we could find below.

