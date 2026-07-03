Hiroshi Fujiwara

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Poster for ComplexCon 2026 on October 3-4, featuring Ken Carson, Playboi Carti, and others. Artistic direction by Playboi Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara.
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Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and More to Perform at ComplexCon 2026: Get Tickets Now

Carti is giving fans an all-out 00pium takeover at ComplexCon this October.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago

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