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How to Buy the 'Triple White' Nike Air Force 1 '01 on Complex

The 'Triple White' Air Force 1 Low '01 is available now.

Nike Air Force 1 '01
The Nike Air Force 1 '01 is available now on Complex. Via Nike

Nike has rereleased the beloved 2001 version of the Air Force 1 Low, which debuted with Nigo’s “LO2” collab. In addition to the collaborative versions, the brand is planning to release in-line iterations of the shoe, starting with the white-on-white colorway.

Available early on Complex now is the “Triple White” Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘01 (style code: IV4501-100). In terms of the overall shape, this ‘01 version is noticeably different from the standard ‘07 variation. The upper is constructed of premium leather, and both the heel and the toe box are more curved inward toward the middle of the shoe, similar to the pairs from 2001. The overall shape of the Swoosh on the sides and the midsole texture have also been modified to mirror the ‘01 releases.

The “Triple White” Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘01 is available now on Complex and retails for $130. For a comprehensive breakdown of the differences between the ‘01 and ‘07 versions of the Air Force 1 Low, click here.

UPDATE (07/10): Sizes for the “Triple White” Air Force 1 Low ‘01 have restocked on Complex.

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