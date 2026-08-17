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Whitney Peak to Play Michael B. Jordan’s Love Interest in ‘Miami Vice’ Reboot

Whitney Peak has been cast as the female lead in 'Miami Vice '85' opposite Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Whitney Peak at the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner held at Tribeca Grill on June 08, 2026 in New York, New York.
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Whitney Peak has been cast as female lead in Miami Vice '85, opposite Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

According to Deadline, Peak, 23, will play the love interest of Detective Rico Tubbs, the undercover detective portrayed by Jordan, 39. Butler takes on the role of James "Sonny" Crockett, the other half of the iconic detective duo. The two leads were originally played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson in the NBC crime series that ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989.

Several actresses tested for the part, with final chemistry reads alongside Jordan taking place last month. Although unconfirmed, Peak is rumored to play Tubbs’ love interest in the film. The last Miami Vice remake was released in 2026, starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

The Ugandan-Canadian actress first gained wide attention through the Gossip Girl reboot, and Hocus Pocus 2, along with recurring roles on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Home Before Dark. The actress’ last notable role was in Netflix action film, Thrash. Peak will next play Lenore Dove in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set for a worldwide release November 20, and she is attached to star in the Amazon/MGM film 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

Jordan, who won his first Academy Award earlier this year for Sinners, will soon begin the rollout for his heist film, The Thomas Crown Affair, which he stars in, directed and produced. Actress Taylor Russell was originally slated to star opposite him, but was replaced by Adria Arjona due to reportedly “creative differences.”

Miami Vice '85 draws from the pilot episode of the original Universal Television series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, who executive produced it alongside Michael Mann. The film explores the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami, with a script by Dan Gilroy from an earlier draft by Eric Warren Singer. Dylan Clark and director Joseph Kosinski are producing.

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