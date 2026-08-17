Chrisean Rock Gets Into Street Brawl as Ex-Boyfriend Blueface Watches

Chrisean Rock got into a street brawl, and her ex-boyfriend, Blueface, had a front-row view.

Posted over the weekend, the video shows Rock come to blows with a woman alleged to be a friend of Nevaeh Akira, who’s currently expecting a child with Blueface. The rapper and reality television star has three other children, a son and daughter with Jaidyn Alexis and a son with Rock.

A text over the video claims that Rock and the woman fought after Akira called the authorities on the Baddies star while she was spending time with Blueface.

Rock, who’s been steadily building her professional boxing career, livestreamed herself watching her sister, Tesehki, lose a boxing match to Big Lex by unanimous decision at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. All three judges scored the bout in Lex's favor, awarding her the "Baddies" championship, which Rock became emotional over, per TMZ.