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Chrisean Rock Gets Into Street Brawl as Ex-Boyfriend Blueface Watches

Rock's opponent is alleged to be a friend of Nevaeh Akira, the current girlfriend of Blueface.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Chrisean Rock got into a street brawl, and her ex-boyfriend, Blueface, had a front-row view.

Posted over the weekend, the video shows Rock come to blows with a woman alleged to be a friend of Nevaeh Akira, who’s currently expecting a child with Blueface. The rapper and reality television star has three other children, a son and daughter with Jaidyn Alexis and a son with Rock.

A text over the video claims that Rock and the woman fought after Akira called the authorities on the Baddies star while she was spending time with Blueface.

Rock, who’s been steadily building her professional boxing career, livestreamed herself watching her sister, Tesehki, lose a boxing match to Big Lex by unanimous decision at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. All three judges scored the bout in Lex's favor, awarding her the "Baddies" championship, which Rock became emotional over, per TMZ.

Last month, Blueface admitted to cheating with Rock on Akira during a heated argument, just weeks before the rapper playfully kicked his pregnant on-and-off girlfriend into a pool. The incident was livestreamed, and police showed up to the residence, where Akira denied that she had been harmed.

Although Rock and Blueface have previously feuded over the paternity of their son, Chrisean Jr., the exes have seemingly reconciled, with the “Vibe” artist dubbing them more popular than Jay-Z and Beyoncé during a recent stream.

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