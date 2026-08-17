Kanye West Shares Bianca Censori-Directed Video for "OK" f/ Don Toliver

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has released the music video for the Don Toliver-assisted track “OK” off his latest album Bully.

The video was directed and creatively developed by Bianca Censori. This marks her fourth directorial release, joining “Father,” “King,” and “Gemini Season.”

The video, which is set entirely in an operating room, shows doctors working on a decapitated Ye, removing objects from his body. When Toliver’s verse begins, he emerges from a locker and stands near the operating table as the procedure continues. Toliver eventually reattaches Ye’s head to his body, bringing him back to life.

While Ye sits up on the operating table and sharpens a sword, the shadow of a duel can be seen off to the side. When the fight concludes, Toliver reappears and stares into the camera and Ye does the same.

A press release explained that Censori “crafts an absurdist sequential narrative, placing emphasis on objects and setting to construct and reveal hidden meanings.”