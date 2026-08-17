GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Kanye West Shares Bianca Censori-Directed Video for "OK" f/ Don Toliver

Bianca Censori goes behind the camera for a fourth time for the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Screenshot from "OK" music video.
Mark Saldana & Aus Taylor

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has released the music video for the Don Toliver-assisted track “OK” off his latest album Bully.

The video was directed and creatively developed by Bianca Censori. This marks her fourth directorial release, joining “Father,” “King,” and “Gemini Season.”

The video, which is set entirely in an operating room, shows doctors working on a decapitated Ye, removing objects from his body. When Toliver’s verse begins, he emerges from a locker and stands near the operating table as the procedure continues. Toliver eventually reattaches Ye’s head to his body, bringing him back to life.

While Ye sits up on the operating table and sharpens a sword, the shadow of a duel can be seen off to the side. When the fight concludes, Toliver reappears and stares into the camera and Ye does the same.

A press release explained that Censori “crafts an absurdist sequential narrative, placing emphasis on objects and setting to construct and reveal hidden meanings.”

Check it out below.

Ahead of the release of the music video, Ye teased its arrival with a photo of himself and Toliver on the set, with the caption, “TODAY.”

“OK” is one of the two new tracks to appear on the deluxe version of Bully, which was released in June.

Related Stories

A woman in a white outfit sits on a stool in front of a cow with mountains in the background. A man in white stands beside her.
Music

Kanye West Sings About Getting ‘Kinky’ While Bianca Censori Milks a Cow In “GEMINI SEASON” Video

The single arrives ahead of the deluxe edition of 'BULLY,' set for a June 19 release.

Jade Gomez72 days ago
biancacensori/Instagram
Pop Culture

Bianca Censori Posts Photo Booth Makeout Pics With Husband Kanye West

The couple had a break during the overseas leg of West's current tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
Getty Images
Music

Latto and Doja Cat Serve Y2K Glamour In "Okayyy" Music Video

The fan-favorite collaboration appears on Latto's fourth studio album, 'Big Mama.'

Abel Shifferaw29 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureThe Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award
3
Pop CultureReading Rainbow Host Mychal Threets Says He's 'Not Okay,' Will Be Checking in to Hospital
4
MusicLil Durk Trial: Feds Want to Use 6ix9ine/Akademiks Interview as Evidence (UPDATE)
5
MusicBad Bunny Announces Final ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ Shows in Puerto Rico: How to Get Tickets
6
BetsWill Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App