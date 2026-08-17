The 10 Best Donell Jones Songs of All Time, Ranked

When Donell Jones was 14, he received his first musical instrument: an electric guitar. At that point, he was already a singer and a songwriter. Part of it was in his lineage: he was the son of Roy Jones, a gospel singer.

And then Jones got his first break two years after he got that gift. He tried out to join the group was got in. However, by the mid-'90s, Porche would disband, but Jones didn't stop. In 1994, he experienced his first taste of success when he wrote Usher's first hit song "Think of You." This lead to him dropping his debut album My Heart, two years later. The album wasn't a hit, but did feature the Stevie Wonder cover "Knocks Me Off My Feet."

It wasn't until 1999 where he would find real success: he released his second album, Where I Wanna Be. The album was a smash, producing two all-time great R&B songs in the process.

Jones would stay consistent throughout the 2000s, even when going indie, balancing his image as a suave lover with party-centric energy while flirting with some harder-edged R&B, creating one of the more versatile R&B catalogues of the era.

He will now take on Joe in the latest VERZUZ on Thursday (Aug. 20) at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. As always, fans can stream the event and related content live via Apple Music, Complex, and all official VERZUZ channels.