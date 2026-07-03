Destroy Lonely

Destroy Lonely is an Atlanta rapper signed to Playboi Carti’s Opium label, recognized for his minimalist trap beats and melodic, mood-driven flows that resonate with Gen Z listeners. Emerging in the early 2020s, he blends ethereal production with hypnotic delivery, carving a unique space within the underground hip-hop scene through his use of sparse, atmospheric soundscapes and cryptic lyricism. Fans return because of his distinctive visual branding, which combines anime-inspired imagery with dark, futuristic aesthetics that complement his music’s vibe. This visual identity, paired with his enigmatic persona, fosters a dedicated community that analyzes his layered sound and style, solidifying Destroy Lonely’s role as a defining voice in experimental trap.

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Latest Stories

Destroy Lonely stars in Reebok's latest campaign
Sneakers

Reebok Taps Destroy Lonely for Latest Campaign

Here's what Destroy Lonely wore in his 'Born Classic. Worn Forever.' campaign.

Victor Deng25 days ago
Poster for ComplexCon 2026 on October 3-4, featuring Ken Carson, Playboi Carti, and others. Artistic direction by Playboi Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara.
Music

Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and More to Perform at ComplexCon 2026: Get Tickets Now

Carti is giving fans an all-out 00pium takeover at ComplexCon this October.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
Ken Carson on stage with arms outstretched, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit and cap, against a purple-lit background.
Music

Ken Carson Closes Out Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 With Star-Packed Headlining Set

Lil Tecca, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and Playboi Carti joined the rapper during the explosive finale performance.

Alex Ocho68 days ago
Split image. Left: Playboi Carti. Center: Destroy Lonely. Right: Ken Carson.
Music

Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson Join Playboi Carti at Rolling Loud Orlando

Carti closed out Day 2 of the festival on Saturday night.

Alex Ocho69 days ago
Destroy Lonely If Looks Could Kill Vinyl
Music

Destroy Lonely "If Looks Could Kill" Vinyl: How to Buy

The Opium signee's debut album is available on limited edition purple vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff160 days ago
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Box set featuring a green goblin mask, a DVD titled "The Black Parade," and a CD with dark artwork.
Music

Destroy Lonely 'Look Killa' Box Set: How to Buy

The deluxe physical edition of Lone's breakthrough album is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff249 days ago
Rapper Destroy Lonely performs on day 2 of Music Midtown 2023.
Music

Destroy Lonely Fan Hospitalized After Rapper Encouraged Them to Jump Off Stage

The fan said the incident happened during a music festival in Costinesti, Romania, earlier this month.

Joe Price366 days ago
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A person with long dreadlocks wearing a patterned outfit and beanie sits in front of stacked equipment cases.
Style

How to Buy Chew Forever’s Latest Drop Modeled by Destroy Lonely on Complex Shop

Destroy Lonely stars in the lookbook for Chew Forever's latest drop.

Complex Staff460 days ago
Destroy Lonely with long, braided hair and tattoos sings passionately on stage, wearing a graphic tank top and black pants.
Music

Destroy Lonely on How He Gets in the Zone Before a Show: 'Smoke Like a Hundred Cigarettes and Sleep'

Lone says he pairs a high volume of cigs with some sleep before hitting the stage.

Trace William Cowen464 days ago
A grid of eight casual tops, including hoodies, t-shirts, and a polo shirt in various colors and designs.
Style

Complex Shop Picks: 10 Everyday Hoodie & Tee Pairings

We put together some essential hoodie and tee combos you could wear on the daily.

Shinnie Park550 days ago
Destroy Lonely giving a live performance on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit
Music

Destroy Lonely Addresses Abuse Allegations: 'Everybody Know the True Story'

The Opium artist has denied the allegations, saying they aren't "facts."

Trace William Cowen754 days ago

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