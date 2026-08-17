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Bad Bunny Announces Final ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ Shows in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican superstar will perform two final shows, billed "Cerramos en Casa" at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Here's how to get tickets.

Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a beige suit and sunglasses, with a cheering crowd in the background.
Image via Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bad Bunny will officially conclude his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour with two final concerts in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

After concluding the tour in Belgium on July 22, the Puerto Rican superstar announced he will perform two final concerts at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan at the end of August. The performances were confirmed via social media by his record label, Rimas Entertainment.

Here’s what you need to know:

When and where are Bad Bunny's final concerts in Puerto Rico?

The final concerts, billed as "Cerramos en Casa” (or “We’re Closing it at Home”) are scheduled for August 22 and 23 at Estadio Hiram Bithorn in Puerto Rico.

Tickets will be sold online through PRticket.com. An exclusive presale for Banco Popular cardholders will begin Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 AM.

How does the Banco Popular presale work?

Eligible customers must enter the first six digits of their qualifying card while purchasing tickets in the “Code” field. There is a limit of one transaction per card, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

All sales will take place exclusively online, with organizers stating that there will be no in-person sales at the venue. All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable unless the event is canceled.

How much do Bad Bunny concert tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary by section and range from $50 to $100. These prices do not include IVU or service fees.

Where can I get Bad Bunny merch ahead of the concert?

You can shop for Bad Bunny merchandise at Complex.

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