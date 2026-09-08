Jayson Buford
Latest Stories
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online
Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.
Kamala Harris Saying “Not Like Us” is Cringe as Hell
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is incredible as a diss song. But as a United States political statement, it falters.
Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Is a Good Jab, Not a Knockout Punch
Kendrick lands some solid punches on Drake, but he fails to deliver a knockout blow.
Beyond the Hype: Analyzing Jay-Z & His "God Did" Verse
In this op-ed, a writer peels back the layers to assess what "Hov" did on "God Did."
A Day in New York With Action Bronson
We spent a day at restaurants in New York with Action Bronson, fresh off the release of his new album ‘Cocodrillo Turbo.’ He talks new music, acting, more.