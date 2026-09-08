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Jayson Buford

Joined May 2022 | 6 posts
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A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Jayson Buford77 days ago
Travis Scott wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit holds a championship belt on stage, surrounded by a crowd with phones and colorful lights.

The 15 Most Annoying Rap Debates Online

Hip-hop has changed, but our need to argue hasn’t. From GOAT debates to culture vulture claims, we’ve highlighted some of the most common rap arguments and tried to reach a few conclusions.

Jayson Buford409 days ago
Kamala Harris and Kendrick Lamar are shown side-by-side, each looking serious. Kamala Harris has shoulder-length hair and Kendrick Lamar has a black hoodie with a chain detail

Kamala Harris Saying “Not Like Us” is Cringe as Hell

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is incredible as a diss song. But as a United States political statement, it falters.

Jayson Buford807 days ago
Man in sunglasses and cap, wearing a sporty jacket, on a stage

Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Is a Good Jab, Not a Knockout Punch

Kendrick lands some solid punches on Drake, but he fails to deliver a knockout blow.

Jayson Buford869 days ago
jayzpaparazzishotoped

Beyond the Hype: Analyzing Jay-Z & His "God Did" Verse

In this op-ed, a writer peels back the layers to assess what "Hov" did on "God Did."

Jayson Buford1477 days ago
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Action Bronson, photographed by Brock Fetch

A Day in New York With Action Bronson

We spent a day at restaurants in New York with Action Bronson, fresh off the release of his new album ‘Cocodrillo Turbo.’ He talks new music, acting, more.

Jayson Buford1590 days ago

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