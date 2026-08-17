GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Released on Parole After Nine-Year YSL RICO Sentence

Young Thug's older brother Quantavious Grier, known as Unfoonk, has been released on parole.

Young Thug and Unfoonk perform at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert at State Farm Arena on December 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

The older brother of rapper Young Thug, Quantavious Grier, has been released on parole following his nine-year sentence for violating the conditions of his guilty plea in the sweeping YSL case.

According to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Grier, who is also a rapper under the name Unfoonk, was released from Macon State Prison on parole on August 11. His release comes after he received a nine-year sentence for violating the terms of his YSL RICO plea deal.

He has not yet publicly commented on his release, and neither has his brother. It is unclear if he is still beholden to some of the conditions of his parole as outlined in his guilty plea he took in 2022.

In 2022, Grier took a plea deal in connection to the YSL case and received a 12-year-sentence, which was commuted to time served and ten years on probation. As part of the guilty plea, he was subjected to a curfew and was not legally permitted to contact his brother.

Grier was arrested in 2023 by plainclothes officers, who suspected a drug deal was in progress. The rapper was pulled over for a tinted window violation, and authorities alleged they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A gun was allegedly spotted, but Grier said it was “clean.”

He was hit with a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persons associated with a criminal gang to participate in illegal activity. Grier was then sentenced to nine years and six months for violating the terms of his plea deal. He previously served over eight years in prison from 2010 to 2019 for an unrelated charge.

Related Stories

Tee Grizzley in a green patterned outfit stands on stage, holding a microphone, with a blurred background.
Music

Tee Grizzley Gets Every Felony Expunged by Michigan Judge

The Detroit rapper celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing "Every felony GONE!!!!" after Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina cleared his record on Wednesday.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Peewee Longway wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, with a chain necklace, stands in a room with people and posters in the background.
Music

Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea

In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Dad Released on Bond Before Start of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Trial

Lontrell Williams Sr. was released pending trial while his son and Big30 remain jailed.

Abel Shifferaw81 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureChrisean Rock Gets Into Street Brawl as Ex-Boyfriend Blueface Watches
2
MusicYoung Thug's Brother Unfoonk Released on Parole After Nine-Year YSL RICO Sentence
3
BetsNFL Trade Rumors: Vita Vea to 49ers, Bears, or Cowboys?
4
MusicThe 10 Best Donell Jones Songs of All Time, Ranked
5
Pop CultureCharlamagne and Loren LoRosa Recall Wendy Williams Saying ‘God Is Getting Her Back’
6
MusicThe Best K-Pop Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App