Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Released on Parole After Nine-Year YSL RICO Sentence

According to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles , Grier, who is also a rapper under the name Unfoonk, was released from Macon State Prison on parole on August 11. His release comes after he received a nine-year sentence for violating the terms of his YSL RICO plea deal .

The older brother of rapper Young Thug, Quantavious Grier, has been released on parole following his nine-year sentence for violating the conditions of his guilty plea in the sweeping YSL case.

He has not yet publicly commented on his release, and neither has his brother. It is unclear if he is still beholden to some of the conditions of his parole as outlined in his guilty plea he took in 2022.

In 2022, Grier took a plea deal in connection to the YSL case and received a 12-year-sentence, which was commuted to time served and ten years on probation. As part of the guilty plea, he was subjected to a curfew and was not legally permitted to contact his brother.

Grier was arrested in 2023 by plainclothes officers, who suspected a drug deal was in progress. The rapper was pulled over for a tinted window violation, and authorities alleged they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A gun was allegedly spotted, but Grier said it was “clean.”

He was hit with a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persons associated with a criminal gang to participate in illegal activity. Grier was then sentenced to nine years and six months for violating the terms of his plea deal. He previously served over eight years in prison from 2010 to 2019 for an unrelated charge.