2 Chainz cryptically tweeted today that either 2020’s So Help Me God or its anticipated follow-up would be the rapper's “last trap album.”

“This gone be my last trap album,” Tity Boi wrote on Twitter, “enjoy.” While it remains unclear whether Tity Boi was speaking about 2020’s So Help Me God or his next record, it will be interesting to see where the rapper takes his sound as he seeks to abandon his signature trap vibes.

Last year’s So Help Me God sported an eclectic number of features from Brent Faiyaz, Kanye West, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Lil Duval, Kevin Gates, and Rick Ross. 2 Chainz announced the album after his “Verzuz” battle against the latter, and the project went on to sell over 25,000 copies, debuting at number 4 behind the Lil Uzi Vert and Future collaborative effort Pluto X Baby Pluto.

So far, it seems the rapper has had an equally as busy 2021. He was recently featured on Yung Bleu’s latest track “Baddest” with Chris Brown and was unveiled as a major headliner for this year’s HARD Summer Festival in Southern California alongside Future, DJ Snake, Don Toliver, and others. He was also featured on the new Gully soundtrack alongside 21 Savage and Ty Dolla $ign, and most recently spit some guest bars alongside Juicy J on BeatKing’s new song "SDAB.”

We wish 2 Chainz the best in his next musical venture.