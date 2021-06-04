The soundtrack for Gully released on Friday and is full of scene-stealing performances.

The nine-song album boast appearances from a host of A-list artists like Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, B-Real, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., and more. But, it was the 21 Savage/Metro Boomin’ reunion, “Betrayed,” that was chosen to be the project’s first single.

For the song’s video—which also dropped on Friday, 21 and Metro turn reality video games like Grand Theft Auto into tales that mirror real-life stories.

“We really trying to catch a body, you just catching bodies in songs,” 21 raps. “I let down my guard, I showed her my heart, she couldn’t believe it was chrome/Them pants 35 hundred, mediocre rappers couldn’t put ‘em on.”

Gully is the feature film directorial debut from acclaimed music video director Nabil who also serves as the soundtrack’s executive producer. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, and Jacob Latimore and will hit theaters on Friday. The movie will then be available for VOD on June 8. The film also has a merch collection with all the proceeds going to the Surf Bus Foundation.

Listen to the Gully soundtrack featuring Ty Dolla $ign, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, and more below. Also, watch 21 and Metro Boomin’ video for “Betrayed” above.