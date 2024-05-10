50 Cent Jokes Ja Rule Cursed the Knicks by Lifting NBA Championship Trophy: 'I'm Betting My Money on the Wolves!'

Ja Rule recently shared videos and photos showing him lifting the NBA Championship trophy. Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent believes it's a bad omen for the New York Knicks.
"Oh shit don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game," 50 Cent joked alongside a clip that showed saw a Knicks fan begging Ja Rule to "step away" to avoid risking a potential curse on what has otherwise been a great season for the team. "This janky ass put his juju all on the team. Fuck that I’m bet my money on the wolves! LOL."
As seen in the original clip that Ja shared on Instagram, he lifted the trophy and gave it a kiss. "Champions only baby, let's go Knicks!" he said.
Back in 2019, fans were convinced that Ja Rule cursed the Minnesota Timberwolves after he delivered a questionable halftime performance. “Let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch," he said at the time. "thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues...”
More recently, 50 Cent's Sire Spirits brand signed a deal with the Wolves to bring their spirits to the team's home arena, the Target Center. In a video shared on Instagram, 50 Cent joked that he lifted their curse. “We had a curse,” 50 said in a video. “Somebody fucked up, and they let Ja Rule perform at halftime. Now, what we’re gonna do is take the curse off.”
Ja Rule brushed off the accusation he cursed the Timberwolves, who are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, May 10. “Only thing Curtis lifting is his skirt," he replied. "50 been on my dick he love my style!!! And now the curse has been extended...”