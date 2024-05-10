50 Cent Jokes Ja Rule Cursed the Knicks by Lifting NBA Championship Trophy: 'I'm Betting My Money on the Wolves!'

Ja Rule recently shared videos and photos showing him lifting the NBA Championship trophy. Unsurprisingly, 50 Cent believes it's a bad omen for the New York Knicks.

"Oh shit don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game," 50 Cent joked alongside a clip that showed saw a Knicks fan begging Ja Rule to "step away" to avoid risking a potential curse on what has otherwise been a great season for the team. "This janky ass put his juju all on the team. Fuck that I’m bet my money on the wolves! LOL."