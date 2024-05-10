Tee Grizzley Shares Video for Future Collaboration "Swear to God"

Tee Grizzley has released his collaboration with Future, "Swear to God," which also has an official music video. Check it out above.

The song was unleashed on Friday and has both men flexing all over their peers and enemies about their affluent lifestyles. Fewtch opened the track letting listeners know he's the hottest thing in the game. "Fuck your album, shit ain't slappin' like my mixtape (Fuck your album) / I'm gettin' Saudi Arabia money, servin' oil-based (What's happenin'?) / Rob a rapper and say my name, get his chain back (Pluto) / My bitch cheat on me, I find out, get her chain snatched (Woo)," he raps.

Grizzley tags himself in with fiery verse rapping, "Street n***a from the trenches, swear to God, I made millions (I did) / I went and made that, n***as gave you that, bitch n***a, it's a difference (Be cool) / N***as losin', we winnin', want smoke 'cause they in they feelings."

The official music video finds Future and Grizzley hitting up various locales in Miami, such as the jewelry store and the restaurant Kiki on the River. Fans have been highly receptive to the track but were expecting Future to drop a mixtape on Friday.

The Atlanta superstar teased fans by posting a series of tweets referring to his "Mixtape Pluto" alias and the "Fuck your album" line on his collaboration with Grizzley. Friday came with no mixtape, and fans were left with the single to hold them over. Check out some of the reactions below.