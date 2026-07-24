Lil Duval

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Brittany Renner attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Lil Duval attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Calls Lil Duval a 'Wide-Mouthed B***h' After Comedian Said She ‘Never Looked Good’

The comedian dissed Renner first by tweeting that she "never looked good" to him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago
Lil Duval, GloRilla, Ice Spice
Music

GloRilla on Lil Duval Saying Ice Spice Is Same Size as Glo After Debuting Slimmer Figure: ‘Wym Cause I’m Thick AF’

Speculation has been brewing about whether Ice took Ozempic to shed some pounds.

tara mahadevan686 days ago
Music

GloRilla Responds to Lil Duval Asking 'Marry, F**k, Kill' With Her, Sexyy Red, and Sukihana

Sukihana was understandably less-than-thrilled about the question, too.

Joe Price1075 days ago
Music

Dionne Warwick Says Anita Baker and Babyface Situation 'Has Nothing to Do With Me' After Lil Duval Asks Her to Step in

Earlier this week, Anita Baker announced that she kicked Babyface off her tour due to "cyberbullying" from his fans.

tara mahadevan1139 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Duval.
Music

Lil Duval Wonders What Tory Lanez's Hair Looks Like Since He's Been Locked Up

Comedian Lil Duval shared on Twitter earlier this week a question about Tory Lanez' condition after being jailed and charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Mark Elibert1186 days ago
Advertisement
Lil Duval being airlifted to the hospital
Pop Culture

Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Car While Riding Four Wheeler

Lil Duval was enjoying some time in the Bahamas when a car allegedly struck him while he was riding around on his four-wheeler, causing a broken leg.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1462 days ago
lil duval homophobic remarks
Pop Culture

Lil Duval Gets Called Out for Homophobic Remarks About ‘P-Valley’ by Show’s Co-Executive Producer Patrik-Ian Polk

Patrik-Ian Polk, co-executive producer on 'P-Valley,' is among those who called out Lil Duval for his remarks in response to a scene depicting sex.

Trace William Cowen1489 days ago
Lil Poppa's new mixtape 'Under Investigation III'
Music

Lil Poppa Shares New Project 'Under Investigation 3' f/ Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and Jdot Breezy

Nearly a year after the release of 'Blessed, I Guess,' Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has returned with his new project 'Under Investigation 3.'

Brad Callas1553 days ago
Meek Mill attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Music

Meek Mill Responds to Lil Duval Saying 'Billionaires See Humans as Livestock'

After Lil Duval tweeted on Friday that “real billionaires see humans as livestock,” Meek was quick to throw out some examples of billionaires he knows.

Brenton Blanchet1620 days ago
Single art for Too Short and Lil Duval
Music

Too Short and Lil Duval Collaborate on New Song "Big Sexy Thang"

Too Short has tapped Lil Duval for the new song "Big Sexy Thang," which Short teased during his 'Tiny Desk' and will appear on his forthcoming album.

tara mahadevan1621 days ago
Advertisement
future
Music

Watch Future and Lil Uzi Vert's "Drankin N Smokin" Video f/ Cameos From Lil Duval and Casino

Future and Lil Uzi Vert enlist comedian Lil Duval to star in their new music video for "Drankin N Smokin."

Jordan Rose2028 days ago
Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy at the Hackney Picturehouse in London
Music

Trouble Says He'd Be Fine With Drake Sleeping With His Wife for a Feature: 'Why Not' (UPDATE)

It looks like Ear Drummers' Trouble feels that a few bars from Champagne Papi is a lot more fruitful than faithfulness in a relationship.

Xavier Hamilton2064 days ago
Wiz Khalifa performs onstage
Music

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and More Participate in Gillie's 'Kush Up Challenge'

Gillie da King introduced the 'Kush Up Challenge' on Instagram on Sunday.

Xavier Hamilton2318 days ago
Lil Boosie
Music

Watch Boosie Badazz Attempt to Learn Kappa's Signature Shimmy Following Sweatshirt Controversy

Boosie is now on a mission to start a "rap step group."

Joshua Espinoza2391 days ago
Blueface
Music

Blueface Responds to Backlash After Saying Comedians Shouldn't Try to Start a Rap Career

Blueface caused a stir after he suggested comedians should not branch out into hip-hop.

Joe Price2416 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App