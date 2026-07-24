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Kodak Black took to social media to share his thoughts on Lil Duval tweeting that the "ZEZE" rapper is lyrically "up there" with Kendrick Lamar.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Music
Ludacris Talks Lil Duval’s Viral DaBaby Comparison and Not Getting Credit for Lyrics Throughout the Years
Comedian Lil Duval sparked a moment on Twitter this summer when he compared DaBaby to Ludacris, and now the latter has chimed in on the discussion.Joe Price
Comedian Lil Duval suggested that DaBaby is “this generation[‘s] Ludacris,” a pretty bold opinion that people online couldn't help but comment on.Joe Price
Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Sping/Summer 2027 presentation created a spectacle with its beach-themed set design. Did the clothes also deliver?Aria Hughes