Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto x Baby Pluto project is battling AC/DC’s album Power Up for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

According to HitsDailyDouble projections, Future and Uzi’s effort will move between 110,000 and 120,000 album equivalent units in its first week. The rappers’ tape will be powered by streaming, while AC/DC’s LP will depend on sales.

Future and Uzi have also landed eight tracks from their joint project in the top 25 tracks of Spotify’s US Top Streams—and they’ve dominated the top nine out of 10 spots at Apple.

For 2 Chainz’s So Help Me God, HDD anticipates the album will land at No. 4 with 25,000 to 28,000 album equivalent units.

Hours after dropping Pluto x Baby Pluto, Uzi announced that he and Hendrix have another full-length collaborative project in the pipeline. While he didn’t provide any release details, he did give fans a glimpse of he and Future have up their sleeves.

“Crazy thing is me and @1future about 2 drop again,” Uzi tweeted. He then wrote, “The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz,” referring to their new joint tape. “The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN. I’m telling you. Mark my words @1future #ThePlutos.”