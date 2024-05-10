'Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry' Opens With Chains From Biggie, Young Dolph, Nas, and More

Ice Cold also comes with an exhibition playlist created by DJ Woof that includes music from some of the artists featured in the installation. Jay-Z, 2Pac, Fat Joe, and Outkast are just some of the names featured in the playlist that can be heard throughout the exhibit. In a statement last month, Slick Rick highlighted the collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History.

"This collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History is a harmonious blend of creativity and cultural significance," Rick said. "I'm very honored to be a part of creating a unique and immersive experience for the Museum's visitors in such a renowned space in the mecca of New York City."