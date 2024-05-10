'Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry' Opens With Chains From Biggie, Young Dolph, Nas, and More

The Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry installation at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City is officially open.
The doors to the exhibit officially opened up on Thursday, and museum organizers hosted an opening night party inside the Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. DJ Clark Kent handled the music for the night, while special guests included Joey Bada$$, Roxanne Shanté, Lil Baby, Slick Rick, and more. The exhibition itself is located in the Museum's Meister Gallery inside the Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals.
Vikki Tobak curated Ice Cold alongside Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Karam Gill with an advisory board that includes a list of names like Lenny S., Timothy Anne Burnside, and Alex Moss. The exhibit features several iconic pieces of jewelry from legendary acts such as Nick Minaj, Nas, Erykah Badu, the late Notorious B.I.G, Tyler, the Creator and others and is running from May 9 to January 5, 2025.
Ice Cold also comes with an exhibition playlist created by DJ Woof that includes music from some of the artists featured in the installation. Jay-Z, 2Pac, Fat Joe, and Outkast are just some of the names featured in the playlist that can be heard throughout the exhibit. In a statement last month, Slick Rick highlighted the collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History.
"This collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History is a harmonious blend of creativity and cultural significance," Rick said. "I'm very honored to be a part of creating a unique and immersive experience for the Museum's visitors in such a renowned space in the mecca of New York City."