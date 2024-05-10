A$AP Rocky Shares His Parenting Tips: 'Be Present'

ASAP Rocky is a father of two.

The last couple of years has been a crash course in parenting for the “Praise the Lord” rapper, following the birth of his and Rihanna's first son, RZA in 2022 and their second son, Riot Rose in 2023.

Rocky sat down with Complex ahead of the arrival of his impending fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb to share some parenting wisdom.

“I feel like if you’re not a parent now, just get a pet, and just see how responsible you gotta be,” he said, adding,” Love your fucking children, man. Be present.”