Ty Dolla Sign

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Ever since Ye tweeted “I’mma fix Wolves,” he’s been updating projects even after they release. The same is true for 'Vultures 2,' which is kind of a mess. Here's how we’d clean the album up.
Peter A. Berry

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Owen Wilson on stage in a graphic sweatshirt, arms raised, holding a microphone, with rain falling around them.
Pop Culture

'Rolling Loud' Movie f/ Owen Wilson, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and More: Watch the Teaser Trailer

The film's story is loosely inspired by a real-life incident involving director Jeremy Garelick.

Trace William Cowen66 days ago
Kanye West in a dark jacket on the left. Backstreet Boys, including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, pose together on the right.
Music

Kanye West Performs Backstreet Boys-Interpolating "Everybody" Again: Will It Ever Be Released?

The song first surfaced in late 2023 and was intended for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' projects.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign
Music

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Sued Over Alleged 'Vultures 2' Sample

It's claimed that the pair's "530" record sampled another artist's track without permission.

Mark Elibert162 days ago
(L) Ty Dolla Sign performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Says He Forgives Kanye West After Rabbi Meeting: 'He Took Accountability'

"If he apologized, man, you gotta take it serious, man," Ty said during a livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
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Young Thug Performs "Hot," "Digits," and More During ComplexCon 2025 Set f/ Quavo and Ty Dolla Sign

Young Thug closed out the latest edition of ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Trey Alston272 days ago
(L-R) Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign 'Doesn't Really Wanna Talk About' His Relationship With Kanye West

It's not clear as to the status of the pair's relationship which previously saw them form the supergroup ¥$.

tara mahadevan282 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Eladio Carrión performs during his Don KBRN World Tour at Barclays Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Young Miko performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - JULY 12: Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 12, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec.
Music

Eladio Carrión Brings Out Young Miko, Ty Dolla Sign and Rich the Kid in NYC

The Latin trap and reggaeton artist brought out some special guests for his sold-out Barclays Center performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
(L) Ty Dolla $ign with dreadlocks and a beard wearing sunglasses. (R) Kanye West wears sunglasses and a dark T-shirt.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Reaches Settlement in 'Vultures 1' Unauthorized Sample Lawsuit

The case against the artist formerly known as Kanye West, however, will go ahead.

Joe Price359 days ago
A man with long dreadlocks, sunglasses, and a leather jacket stands in front of a dark backdrop.
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Surprises Coachella Crowd by Having His Brother Sing From Jail During His Set

Ty's brother, Big TC, is currently serving a 67-years-to-life sentence in California's Calipatria State Prison for murder.

Mark Elibert463 days ago
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A dynamic stage performance with a singer crouching and holding a microphone, surrounded by musicians and a guitarist. Smoke fills the stage.
Music

Playboi Carti Declares 'I AM MUSIC' With Long-Awaited New Album

The 'WLR' follow-up is undoubtedly the most-anticipated album in recent memory.

Trace William Cowen499 days ago
Owen Wilson, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sexyy Red are pictured together. Wilson is smiling, Ty Dolla Sign wears sunglasses, and Sexyy Red has red hair.
Pop Culture

Owen Wilson-Starring ‘Rolling Loud’ Movie Adds Ty Dolla Sign, Sexyy Red, and More to Cast

Ski Mask the Slump God and Henry Winkler are also set to appear in the film.

tara mahadevan508 days ago
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker
Music

Bhad Bhabie Hits Back at Alabama Barker With Another Diss Track

Alabama recently dropped off her own diss track aimed at Bhad Bhabie, "Cry Bhabie."

tara mahadevan524 days ago
Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West
Music

Ty Dolla Sign Updates Fans on Ye Collab Album 'Vultures 3'

He also said that he has a new album in the works.

Trey Alston546 days ago
A character wearing a winter coat with a fur hood and gloves, covering its nose. The image is in black and white.
Music

Ye Shares Unsettling Video for 'Vultures 2' Track "530"

Other 'Vultures' tracks to get videos include “Bomb,” “Slide,” “Fried,” and “Talking.”

Trace William Cowen562 days ago
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A person holding a smartphone displaying the TikTok logo on the screen.
Music

Tommy Richman and Kanye West Songs Among the Biggest on TikTok This Year

In the U.S., Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" and Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Carnival" dominated TikTok in 2024.

Joe Price598 days ago
(L) Digital Nas wearing green jacket with American flag icon and black glove, speaking into microphone. (R) Kanye West wearing a gray jacket with zipper.
Music

Kanye West Producer Digital Nas Goes Off After Alleged 'Carnival' Credit Snub

Digital Nas urged his followers to stay away from the music industry: "It's not worth it."

Joshua Espinoza611 days ago
The image shows Cordae on the left in a patterned sweater, and Lil Wayne performing on stage with flames in the background on the right.
Music

Cordae Says Advice From Weezy Was 'Standard We Followed' on New Album

Ye, Weezy, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all make appearances on Cordae's latest.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago

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