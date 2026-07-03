21 Savage

21 Savage is an Atlanta-based rapper and songwriter known for his deadpan delivery and unfiltered lyricism. He was born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph on October 22, 1992, in London, England. Rising to prominence in the mid-2010s, he solidified his sound through collaborations with Metro Boomin and hits like "Bank Account," blending minimalist trap beats with vivid stories of street survival and trauma. His distinctive approach to storytelling sets him apart within Southern hip-hop, emphasizing vulnerability alongside toughness. His cultural relevance comes from addressing social issues such as immigration and violence, notably highlighted in his *I Am > I Was* album. Fans return for his candid narratives and evolving perspective on resilience, which fuel discussions about authenticity and mental health in hip-hop. This connection to real-life struggles gives his music a lasting impact beyond typical trap themes.

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Latto.
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Latto Claps Back at 'B*tch Boy' Who Calls Out Her Parenting Skills

The rapper has made it very clear she isn't a fan of her motherhood being questioned.

Shawn Setaro19 minutes ago
apper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper 21 Savage attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on December 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Latto Says That Everyone Thinks Her Daughter Looks Like Dad 21 Savage

The 'Big Mama' artist shared that her newborn daughter has her dimples and curly hair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Latto, Brooklyn Nikole at the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week held at Classic Car Club on September 16, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Latto and Sister Brooklyn Surprise Dad With a Bow-Wrapped Truck for Father's Day

Latto and her father, who were once estranged, seem to be on good terms.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
latto/Instagram
Music

Latto Hops on Viral Seafood Boil Trend With AI-Generated Crab Leg Photo

The 'Big Mama' artist also shared a photo of herself appearing inside of a seafood boil bag.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 29: Rapper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: 21 Savage attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Latto Says She Could 'Only Be So Private' About 21 Savage Relationship

The 'Big Mama' rapper decided to reveal that she's dating 21 upon reaching "different milestones," like having her first child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
Latto and 21 Savage
Music

Latto Links Up With the Mother of 21 Savage's Oldest Sons Shortly After Giving Birth

This came days after she seemingly confirmed giving birth to Savage's child.

Trey Alston54 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PartyNextDoor and Drake perform during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Drake on Death-Defying “B’s On the Table” Video: ‘I Was Gonna Throw Up’

The 'Iceman' artist said he "wanted to throw up" after filming inside the CN Tower.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
21 Savage in a green hoodie and red cap stands in front of a gold background with "AUDEMARS" partially visible.
Music

21 Savage Pulls Up to Arsenal Halftime Show, Talks Club’s Title Chances

The rapper reflected on growing up as an Arsenal supporter, praised Thierry Henry and Declan Rice, and shared his thoughts on the club’s Premier League and Champions League hopes.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
A woman with a red headscarf and fur coat smiles, surrounded by others in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Latto Appears to Confirms Birth of First Child, Shares Intimate Footage Featuring 21 Savage

The ‘Big Mama’ rapper did not confirm the gender of her child.

Jade Gomez60 days ago
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21 Savage.
Music

21 Savage Surprises Students During Financial Literacy Event

The rapper surprised more than 800 students at the Bank Account Financial Literacy Program’s completion ceremony.

tara mahadevan63 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest with various patches, holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Before 'Iceman': How to Shop 'Take Care,' 'Views,' 'Scorpion,' and More on Complex

'Iceman' will be here soon. In the meantime, add to your collection.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
21 Savage dressed in a tuxedo for the "Stepbrothers" music video.
Music

21 Savage Teams Up With Young Nudy For the Lo-Fi "Stepbrothers" Video

The Gabriel Moses-directed video for the 'What Happened to the Streets?' highlight has arrived.

Joe Price92 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Rapper Latto attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Latto Throws Baby Shower in Atlanta Ahead of Birth of First Child

Among those in attendance of the cheetah print-themed shower was Chicago Sky player Angel Reese.

Jaelani Turner-Williams109 days ago
Le'Veon Bell, Latto, 21 Savage
Sports

Le’Veon Bell Accuses Latto of Being ‘Pregnant by a Married Man’ Amid Rumor of 21 Savage Relationship

Latto announced her pregnancy, with some speculating it’s with 21 Savage who is allegedly married.

tara mahadevan119 days ago
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21 Savage, wearing sunglasses and a white Howard University sweatshirt, performs on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

21 Savage Performs at New England Patriots’ Super Bowl Afterparty in Santa Clara

The multi-platinum rapper closed out Super Bowl festivities with a star-studded set just steps from Levi’s Stadium.

Mark Elibert157 days ago

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