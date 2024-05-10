Fans Are Trying to Connect Old Tweets to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Jabs Like ’Certified Pedophile’ and ‘OV-ho’

They made it a hot line; he made it a hot song. At least, that's what some fans are asserting at this stage in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

As the (possibly) post-beef landscape continues to take shape following Drake and Kendrick’s relentless back-and-forth, some fans have taken up the task of digging up old tweets including phrases from "Not Like Us."

Those who've been following along since the beef began will note that the 6 God himself said it "feels like Twitter ghostwriting your replies" in a non-streaming track he shared to IG to announce his Kendrick diss "Family Matters," preceded by the back-to-back rollout of Kendrick’s "euphoria" and "6:16 in LA." Now, it seems a few listeners have enthusiastically latched onto this bar.