Fans Are Trying to Connect Old Tweets to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Jabs Like ’Certified Pedophile’ and ‘OV-ho’

They made it a hot line; he made it a hot song. At least, that's what some fans are asserting at this stage in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.
As the (possibly) post-beef landscape continues to take shape following Drake and Kendrick’s relentless back-and-forth, some fans have taken up the task of digging up old tweets including phrases from "Not Like Us."
Those who've been following along since the beef began will note that the 6 God himself said it "feels like Twitter ghostwriting your replies" in a non-streaming track he shared to IG to announce his Kendrick diss "Family Matters," preceded by the back-to-back rollout of Kendrick’s "euphoria" and "6:16 in LA." Now, it seems a few listeners have enthusiastically latched onto this bar.
Though none of the highlighted posts represent word-for-word overlap, the tweets—at least one which dates back to 2016— have started resurfacing in connection with Drake's aforementioned "ghostwriting" jab. Meanwhile, the general consensus has been that Drake, who last popped up with a cryptic A Man in Full clip, did not win the beef.
As seen above, and below, the highlighted tweets include various instances of Drake mockery like "Certified Lover BOY? More like Certified Pedophile" (shared in August 2021), "Drake's favorite chord must be a minor" (shared in September 2021), "If she listen to Drake she a OVHoe" (shared in March 2016), and "What if drake was called the 69 god" (shared in June 2023).
While some have been quick to hop aboard the digging-up-old-tweets train, others have met all of this with a heavy (and healthy) degree of skepticism. In short, and this is something that should be pretty immediately clear to anyone, it's highly (highly!) unlikely that tweets had anything to do with what Kendrick put into "Not Like Us," or any of his Drake disses.
Regardless, Kendrick previously declared that his issues with Drake were not solely his own in a lyric that argues such criticisms are commonplace enough to be heard not just from Kenny himself, but among everyday people as well. On the six-minute "euphoria," released in April, Kendrick raps:
I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk
I hate the way that you dress
I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct
We hate the bitches you fuck, 'cause they confuse themselves with real women
And notice, I said we, it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'
The last one to drop a diss was Drake with "The Heart Part 6," a full breakdown of which can be found here.