Future

Future is an Atlanta-based rapper, singer, and songwriter credited with popularizing melodic auto-tune and trap production in hip-hop. Since emerging in the early 2010s, he has released multiple platinum albums and mixtapes, collaborating with artists like Drake and Young Thug to shape the sound and aesthetic of modern trap music. His signature use of layered vocals and dense, atmospheric beats has become a hallmark of the genre. Fans return to Future’s music for its raw emotional depth and vivid storytelling, which delve into the complexities of street life, fame, and relationships. His influence extends beyond music, impacting fashion and cultural trends within the trap community, where his blend of vulnerability and bravado resonates deeply.

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Future.
Music

Future Bares All as He Returns With 10th Studio Album, 'The Real Me' — Listen Here

The Atlanta rapper is back feeding the streets with his first full length project in four years.

Will Lavin7 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Future performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. US singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
Music

Future, Katy Perry, Tyla, and Lisa to Headline US World Cup Opening Ceremony

The artists will headline World Cup celebrations in Los Angeles on June 12.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest with various patches, holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Before 'Iceman': How to Shop 'Take Care,' 'Views,' 'Scorpion,' and More on Complex

'Iceman' will be here soon. In the meantime, add to your collection.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
Future.
Music

Future Reportedly Hit With Paternity Suit in Florida Over Ex's Nine-Year-Old Son

The rapper's ex, Layla Sanad, is seeking child support after claiming he's the father of her child.

Will Lavin92 days ago
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Ciara's Son Future Zahir Calls Russell Wilson 'My Dad'
Pop Culture

Inside the Sweet Moment Ciara’s Son Future Called Russell Wilson ‘My Dad’

From meeting baby Future in 2015 to a Texas college visit, here’s how Russell Wilson built a close bond with Ciara’s son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo104 days ago
Future attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Style

Future, LeBron James, and More Join Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 'What’s in My Bag' Campaign

The new campaign highlights the essentials several celebrities carry in their LV Speedy P9.

Joe Price104 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Brittni Mealy and Future attend a Party at compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Future's Ex Wants Rapper Jailed Until He Provides Promised Life Insurance for Their Son

Brittni Mealy claims the rapper failed to provide a court-ordered $500K policy for their son Prince — one with her as trustee.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
A red vinyl record next to an album cover with a silhouette of a person against a red background.
Music

Future and Metro Boomin 'We Don't Trust You' Vinyl: How to Buy

The chart-topping collaboration that sparked one of hip-hop's biggest feuds is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff115 days ago
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Travis Scott attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year for "Luther" (with Kendrick Lamar), poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Future performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Travis Scott, SZA, and Future Unable to Dismiss Lawsuit Over "Telekinesis"

Gospel artist Victory Boyd will proceed with the lawsuit involving the 'Utopia' track.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with text.
Music

Kanye West Names Drake, Kendrick, Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti to His Rap Mount Rushmore

Ye shares his all-time rap picks and places Playboi Carti at the top of the next generation.

Mark Elibert153 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks sits on railroad tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, looking contemplative.
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album: Features and Production Credits

According to Cole, his latest album was “made with intentions” to be his last.

Trace William Cowen160 days ago
(L-R) Boosie Badazz and 21 Savage.
Music

Boosie Badazz Condemns 'F*ck the Streets' Movement: 'They Responsible for Our Success'

The Baton Rouge rapper believes that rappers from the streets owe their lives and personalities to it.

Trey Alston208 days ago
(L-R) 21 Savage and Future.
Music

21 Savage and Future Squash Their Perceived Beef: 'I Apologize My Brother'

The pair have made it clear they're not at odds despite appearing to throw shots at one another on social media.

Joe Price210 days ago
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Future with blond curly hair and sunglasses in a black suit stands next to a mirror, creating a reflective effect.
Style

Future Praised as 'Invaluable Addition' to Louis Vuitton, Officially Named 'Friend of the House'

"Future embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton," a house rep says.

Trace William Cowen213 days ago
Future and FBG Casino
Music

Future's Brother, FBG Casino, Released on $100,000 Bond Amid Fentanyl Case

However, he will be stuck at home except for medical appointments and court dates.

Trey Alston222 days ago

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