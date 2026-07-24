Yung Bleu

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Yung Bleu Roasted by DJ Vlad for "Reading the Room" Diss Aimed at Him and Boosie Badazz

The Alabama rapper went to Dubai and got some bars off on Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad.

Jaelani Turner-Williams815 days ago
Performer on stage in a red tracksuit and sunglasses, holding a microphone, with a blurred background
Music

Boosie Badazz Urges Yung Bleu to Resolve Contract Dispute: 'Lets Get This Over With Like Real Ones'

The Baton Rouge rapper has consistently asserted he has no beef with Bleu, who Boosie discovered and signed to his independent record label, Badazz Syndicate.

Brad Callas818 days ago
Music

Busta Rhymes Releases 'Blockbusta' f/ Young Thug, Quavo, Kodak Black, and More

Busta Rhymes shares his new album just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

Eric Diep975 days ago
Music

Yung Bleu Speaks Out After Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Mother of His Child: ‘I Cherish Women and I'm Completely Innocent’

The "You're Mines Still" rapper was accused of cheating on his wife last month.

Jose Martinez1010 days ago
Music

Yung Bleu Apologizes to Wife After Being Accused of Cheating: 'You’re Such a Good Woman'

Yung Bleu denied recent cheating allegations, claiming that the girl he flew out smelled bad.

tara mahadevan1054 days ago
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Music

Yung Bleu Calls Boosie Badazz a 'Snake' During Back and Forth Over $10 Million Contract Dispute

Boosie isn't happy that Bleu allegedly owes him money but was showing off $1 million in cash.

Mark Elibert1054 days ago
Music

Yung Bleu Says He Didn't Cheat on Wife With Woman He Flew Out Because She Smelled Bad

He said the woman who attempted to expose him "had a lil smell that engulfed the plane."

Joe Price1058 days ago
Music

Yung Bleu’s Wife Slams ‘Short Ass Dick’ Artist's Alleged Cheating: ‘I Need the Best Divorce Lawyer’

A woman accused Yung Bleu of flying her out under the pretense of linking up.

Joe Price1058 days ago
Cover art for Yung Bleu album
Music

Yung Bleu Shares New Album 'Love Scars II' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, and Tink

Yung Bleu shares his latest album 'Love Scars II,' with features from Ty Dolla Sign and Chris Brown, following 2020's 'Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotion.'

taramhdvn1199 days ago
Music Video BLEU “LOVE IN THE WAY” FEATURING Nicki Minaj
Music

Bleu Connects With Nicki Minaj in Video for New Single "Love in the Way"

Bleu has called upon Nicki Minaj for the highly anticipated single "Love in the Way," which features a sample of the Sam Tompkins hit "Whole."

Jose Martinez1409 days ago
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Music

Nav Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

The Rexdale-born XO rapper announced the release date and title of his fourth studio album "Demons Protected by Angels" via Twitter on Monday evening.

Bianca Thompson1488 days ago
Photo of T-Pain performing
Music

T-Pain Shares Wiscansin Fest Livestream f/ Performances From Lil Jon, Juvenile, Erica Banks, and More (UPDATE)

T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest is taking place at the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with special guests Lil Jon, Juvenile, and more. Livestream it here.

edwinortiz1505 days ago
Vory's new single "Do Not Disturb" f/ Nav and Yung Bleu
Music

Vory Connects With Nav and Yung Bleu on New Single "Do Not Disturb"

Fresh off delivering a scene-stealing guest spot on Fivio Foreign's latest album, Vory returns with his first single off his forthcoming 'Lost Souls' project.

Brad Callas1534 days ago
Screenshot of Boosie Badazz in DJ Vlad interview
Music

Boosie Badazz Threatens to 'Take Everybody to Court' Involved in Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz said that he has to take everyone involved in Yung Bleu's contract dispute to court, though he has no beef with Yung Bleu himself.

tara mahadevan1579 days ago
Yung Bleu performs onstage at Hot 107.9
Music

Yung Bleu and Tank Go Back and Forth on Social Media After 'King of R&B' Post

The two exchanged words on social media on Wednesday after Tank called out Bleu for retweeting a fan who said he's becoming the "king of R&amp;B."

Brad Callas1612 days ago
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Still from new Kali video 'UonU' featuring Yung Bleu
Music

Kali Recruits Yung Bleu for New Song and Video "UonU"

Rising Georgia rap sensation Kali returned on Friday with a slick new tune titled "UonU" featuring Alabama's Yung Bleu, complete with a video.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1625 days ago
Cover art for Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo song
Music

Yung Bleu Links With Ne-Yo on New Song and Video "Walk Through the Fire"

Yung Bleu has shared his latest song "Walk Through the Fire" featuring Ne-Yo. The two artists also collaborated back in December, on the song "Stay Down."

tara mahadevan1646 days ago

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