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From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screenMarc Griffin
Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.Joseph JP Patterson
On his new album, ‘Sanity’, the Nigerian star reshapes the narrative around growth in Afrobeats. Built on heritage, honesty and spiritual edge, the 16-song project sees him confront fame, pressure, and identity.Soltesh Iyere
From the allegations to the artistry, 'Michael' faces impossible expectations. Here's what the biopic must do to honor the King of Pop's legacy.Kia Turner