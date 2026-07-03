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On his new album, ‘Sanity’, the Nigerian star reshapes the narrative around growth in Afrobeats. Built on heritage, honesty and spiritual edge, the 16-song project sees him confront fame, pressure, and identity.
Soltesh Iyere

Latest Stories

Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027
Music

Canada Is Officially Heading To Eurovision 2027

After much speculation, Canada has officially joined the Eurovision Song Contest and will make its long-awaited debut in Bulgaria next year following CBC/Radio-Canada's admission as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.

Christopher Turner17 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Slams Babydoll Dress Criticism, Says It 'Normalizes Pedophilia'
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Babydoll Dress Backlash and ‘Freak’ Sexualization of Young Women

The pop star calls out "freak" reactions to her outfits, linking the outrage to double standards, riot grrrl fashion, and how society sexualizes young girls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Patti LaBelle Wants You to Call Her a Legend: 'I Have Earned It'
Pop Culture

Patti LaBelle Says She’s Earned Her 'Legend' Status

From shy Philly kid to ‘Lady Marmalade’ trailblazer, Patti LaBelle reflects on the six-decade journey—and new royalty deal—that cemented her legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Dara wins the 70th Eurovision Song Contest for Bulgaria, at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria
Music

Could Canada Compete In Eurovision In 2027?

Could Canada join Eurovision in 2027? New comments from Eurovision organizers and growing federal interest have reignited speculation about a Canadian entry.

Christopher Turner62 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Music

Man Reportedly Arrested at Chris Brown's Home After Jumping Fence, Trying to Start Fire

The caller told police they recognized the suspect and described him as an ongoing problem.

Abel Shifferaw65 days ago
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Lizzo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lizzo Says ‘The Algorithm’ Is Hurting Her Album Rollout

The Grammy-winning singer is dropping a new album this summer.

Alex Gonzalez66 days ago
Miley Cyrus is Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Will Receive Star No. 2,845 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Hannah Montana to Hollywood Boulevard, see how Miley Cyrus’ career led to this Walk of Fame honor and who’s showing up to salute her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Kanye West wearing a hoodie and cap, looking upwards with a neutral expression.
Music

Kanye West Defends ‘Donda 2’ Stem Player Release Strategy: ‘Sold Over 100,000 Units at $200 Each’

The $200 Step Player allowed users to manipulate different elements of songs in real time.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Cara Delevingne attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Is Launching Her Music Career and Going on Tour

'I’ve always been creative,' the model admitted.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, And Roch Voisine To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Music

The Tragically Hip, Feist, And More To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

A powerhouse lineup of Canadian music icons—The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, and Roch Voisine—will be honoured at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in Toronto.

Christopher Turner81 days ago
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Mary J. Blige Admits She Was a 'Monster' in the Early Part of Her Career
Music

Mary J. Blige Admits She Was a ‘Monster’ in the ’90s

The R&B icon reflects on clashing with reporters in the ’90s, apologizing to people she mistreated, and the lessons she learned from that era.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Canada’s Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
Music

Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.

Christopher Turner85 days ago
Prince Estate Drops New Track, 'With This Tear,' in Honor of His 10th Anniversary of Passing
Music

Prince Estate Unlocks Vault for Haunting New Song ‘With This Tear’

Recorded at Paisley Park and once gifted to Céline Dion, the original 'With This Tear' reveals a quieter, more vulnerable Prince in full control.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Drake
Music

Streamer Bigmonraph Reacts After Drake Gifts Over 1,000 Subs at ‘Iceman’ Structure Livestream

The Toronto superstar surprised Twitch streamer Bigmonraph with over 1,000 gifted subscriptions during a livestream tied to his 'Iceman' rollout.

Andrew White89 days ago
Madonna Teases 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel
Music

Madonna Wipes Instagram as 'Confessions II' Era Quietly Begins

Inside the cryptic rollout, website clues, and studio reunion fueling Madonna’s long-rumored 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
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David Geffen Settles Divorce From Donovan Armstrong
Pop Culture

David Geffen and David Armstrong Settle Divorce After Months of Legal Drama

From claims made in court filings to a dropped lawsuit, here’s how David Geffen and David Armstrong’s divorce played out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Mark Lee.
Music

K-Pop Star Mark Lee Exits SM Entertainment, Announces He's Leaving NCT 127 and NCT Dream

"Thank you for loving, supporting, and shaping me to become who I am today," the singer and rapper said in a statement.

Joe Price106 days ago

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