Juicy J

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Sukihana and Bobbi Althoff
Music

Sukihana Taps Bobbi Althoff for Juicy J-Produced Song "Bills Paid"

The single marks Althoff's first rap feature.

tara mahadevan31 days ago
Logic
Music

Logic Admits to "Half-Assing" Songs to Get Out of Def Jam Deal

Discussed on his new album with Juicy J, 'Live and in Color,' the Three 6 Mafia legend called Logic a superstar comparing him to Michael Jackson.

Trey Alston398 days ago
Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul performs during TwoGether Land Music Festival 2024.
Music

DJ Paul Reiterates Three 6 Mafia Weren't Satanic: 'Just an Image'

He said the name came from a lyric by Lord Infamous.

Joe Price513 days ago
The image shows Cordae on the left in a patterned sweater, and Lil Wayne performing on stage with flames in the background on the right.
Music

Cordae Says Advice From Weezy Was 'Standard We Followed' on New Album

Ye, Weezy, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all make appearances on Cordae's latest.

Trace William Cowen609 days ago
2 chainz performs
Style

2 Chainz Wears $1.7 Million Jacob & Co. Royal Tourbillon Baguette for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Performance

2 Chainz gave fans in Vegas a medley of hits, plus a performance alongside Juicy J.

Trace William Cowen639 days ago
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DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Music

Juicy J Shares Gangsta Boo Tribute on New Jazz Album 'Ravenite Social Club'

The Three 6 Mafia veteran embraces a different genre on his new album, which features Robert Glasper and Cordae.

Jaelani Turner-Williams689 days ago
sexyy red deluxe cover art
Music

Sexyy Red Recruits Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and More for 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)'

Sexyy Red is capping off a breakout year by doubling the length of her hit mixtape.

Trace William Cowen960 days ago
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Reflects on Making $12,000 From ‘Hustle & Flow’ and $6,000 From ‘Crash’ While Speaking on Actors Strike

Terrence Howard chatted with WREG’s Alex Coleman on 'Live at 9' and talked about his past earnings while promoting his latest movie 'Showdown at the Grand.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams976 days ago
Music

Juicy J Claims Rap Sales Are Down 40 Percent This Year: 'We Gotta Figure Some Sh*t Out'

Rap didn’t see a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 until July when Latto appeared on Jung Kook’s song “Seven.”

tara mahadevan1011 days ago
Music

Juicy J Recalls Feeling That Will Smith Dissed Him After Three 6 Mafia Won Oscar, Says ‘People in Hollywood Judged’

In an interview, the Three 6 Mafia founding member said he was surprised by what Will Smith said to him at the Oscars in 2006.

Joe Price1045 days ago
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Conway the Machine's covert art for the album 'Won't He Do It'
Music

Conway the Machine Drops New Album 'Won't He Do It' f/ Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Juicy J, and More

Conway the Machine has returned with his hard-hitting new album 'Won’t He Do It​​​​​​​,' which features appearances from Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher.

Joe Price1169 days ago
Cover art for Juicy J Pierre Bourne album
Music

Listen to Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne's Joint Album 'Space Age Pimpin' f/ Project Pat

Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne have dropped off their new collaborative album 'Space Age Pimpin,' featuring Project Pat and the single "This Fronto."

tara mahadevan1484 days ago
fronto single album cover art juicy j
Music

Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne Link Up for New Song "This Fronto,” Announce Upcoming Joint Album

Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne have teamed up to drop their song, "This Fronto." They also announced the title and release date of their joint album.

Jordan Rose1500 days ago
Juicy J new music video
Music

Juicy J Channels James Harden in Video for New Single "Step Back" f/ Duke Deuce

Fresh off the release of his new collaborative project with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J enlists fellow Memphis rapper Duke Deuce for his latest single "Step Back."

Brad Callas1537 days ago
kevin gates viral tiktok billboasrd hot 100
Music

Kevin Gates' 2013 Song "Thinking With My Dick" Reaches Billboard Hot 100 for 1st Time Ever After Viral TikTok Boost

Kevin Gates' 2013 track "Thinking With My Dick" featuring Juicy J just debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it's all thanks to TikTok.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1578 days ago
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$NOT new album 'Ethereal'
Music

SNOT Drops New Album 'Ethereal' f/ ASAP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Juicy J, and More

More than a year since the release of his last full length offering, 2020’s Beautiful Havoc, Florida rapper SNOT returns with his latest album 'Ethereal.'

Brad Callas1618 days ago

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