Trap

Trap is a subgenre of hip-hop that emerged in the early 2000s in Atlanta, Georgia, founded in 2003. Characterized by heavy 808 bass, rapid hi-hat rolls, dark synths, and lyrics centered on street life and the drug trade, trap created a gritty, atmospheric sound within rap. Producers like Lex Luger and artists such as T.I., Gucci Mane, and Young Jeezy shaped its signature style by combining vivid storytelling with aggressive, bass-heavy beats. Its relevance traces back to Atlanta’s underground scene, where trap became a voice for marginalized communities and a blueprint for modern hip-hop production. Fans return because of its raw authenticity and the way its dark, cinematic beats translate across genres, influencing EDM and Latin music. Trap’s cultural reach also extends into fashion and slang, fostering a global community that embraces its distinct aesthetic and street-rooted narratives.

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