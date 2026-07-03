Rick Ross

Rick Ross is a Miami rapper and entrepreneur who rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with his deep, commanding voice and larger-than-life persona. As the founder of Maybach Music Group, he has cultivated a roster of artists recognized for their vivid storytelling and lush Southern trap production. His discography features multiple platinum albums and high-profile collaborations with Jay-Z, Drake, and Lil Wayne, solidifying his impact on hip-hop’s sound. Ross’s cultural relevance comes from his role in defining the opulent trap rap subgenre, where luxury and street narratives intersect. Fans return for his cinematic approach to lyrics and his ability to craft immersive atmospheres that reflect a lavish lifestyle. Beyond music, his ventures in premium spirits and high-end fashion underscore his influence as a tastemaker bridging hip-hop culture and entrepreneurship.

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Rick Ross wearing sunglasses and a black suit, accessorized with a thick chain necklace, against a peach background.
Pop Culture

Rick Ross' Fears About Smart Cars Resurface After Waymo Snitches on Two California Teens

Ross' 2023 comments circulated after a Waymo alerted police to two teenage riders in California accused of drinking alcohol and firing toy guns.

Alex Ocho8 days ago
A Toast To 20 Years With Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross Jokingly Sneaks Around Costco and AutoZone After Catching Flack for Flying Commercial

Ross playfully snuck around to avoid people seeing him.

Trey Alston30 days ago
Rick Ross, wearing sunglasses and a blue bucket hat, stands in front of colorful neon signs, with another person blurred in the background.
Music

Rick Ross Responds to Viral Video Showing Him Boarding Frontier Plane: 'I Chose to Fly Commercial'

Rozay suggested that his private jet, which crash-landed in 2024, is being renovated.

Joe Price35 days ago
Split image. Left: Rick Ross in a studio interview, wearing sunglasses and a cross necklace. Right: 50 Cent at a sports event, wearing a cap and white jacket.
Music

Rick Ross Jokingly Offers 50 Cent the Opportunity to Clean the Bottom of His Yacht

The rapper also alleges Fif doesn't own 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

Alex Ocho50 days ago
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Rick Ross.
Music

Watch Rick Ross Show Off His Miami Mansion's Extravagant Koi Pond, Yacht Deck and More

"That's all my ocean," the rapper joked on a new tour of his house. "I got sharks, whales, lobsters, you know what I mean?"

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Rick Ross in a star-patterned jacket and sunglasses, and 50 Cent in a gray suit and tie at an event backdrop.
Music

Rick Ross Jokes About Wanting to Slap 50 Cent With His 'Million-Dollar' Finger: 'Just Imagine'

The Miami rapper joked about hitting his longtime rival in a viral clip.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Baka Not Nice in a fur coat and Rick Ross with a beard and jewelry, against a red background.
Music

OVO’s Baka Calls Rick Ross a 'B*tch' After Drake’s 'Iceman' Disses

Baka Not Nice jumped into the ongoing Drake and Rick Ross tension by posting harsh insults aimed at the MMG rapper.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Rick Ross visits SiriusXM Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Rick Ross Says He Can ‘Change’ a Woman’s Life In Just Two Months of Dating

The rapper says he comes with "authenticity" in dating and relationships.

Jaelani Turner-Williams61 days ago
Drake in a blue suit and bow tie poses with Rick Ross, wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, at an event with people in the background.
Music

Rick Ross Reacts to Drake Dissing Him, Calls Him ‘Washed’: ‘He Dropped Three New Mid Albums’

"Dog, I was aidin' Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed," Drake raps on 'Make Them Pay.'

Joe Price62 days ago
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Rick Ross and Drake
Music

Rick Ross Says ‘Nobody’ Is Worried About Drake Releasing an Album

“I’m sure he’s back focused.”

Trey Alston65 days ago
(L-R) Rick Ross and Drake.
Music

Rick Ross Says He Doesn't Want to See Drake Lose: 'My N***a, Shine'

It comes after Rozay intentionally skipped over Drizzy versus during his 'VERZUZ' with French Montana.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Rick Ross.
Music

French Montana vs. Rick Ross: The Official 'VERZUZ' Setlist

Check out all the songs the rappers played during their 'VERZUZ' event.

Joe Price69 days ago
Rick Ross and French Montana
Music

French Montana Debuts New Track “Smoking Pt. 2” Featuring Max B and Rick Ross During ‘VERZUZ’

French Montana's “Smoking Pt. 2” featuring Max B and Rick Ross is set to drop on Friday via streaming platforms.

Alex Ocho70 days ago
Max B and French Montana
Music

French Montana Brings Out Max B During Rick Ross 'VERZUZ'

French Montana surprised the 'VERZUZ' crowd by bringing out his longtime collaborator and friend Max B on Thursday night.

Andrew White70 days ago
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French Montana and Rick Ross are featured with a large "V" between them, promoting a Complex and Apple Music collaboration.
Music

Rick Ross Skips Drake’s Vocals During “Aston Martin Music” at 'VERZUZ': 'Sing Little Man’s Part'

French and Rozay brought their catalogs to the 'VERZUZ' stage on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen70 days ago

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