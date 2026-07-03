2 Chainz

2 Chainz is a rapper who emerged from Atlanta's vibrant hip-hop scene, carving out a niche with his southern trap sound during the early 2010s. He was born Tauheed Epps on September 12, 1977, in College Park, Georgia. Rising from his beginnings as one half of Playaz Circle, his solo career took off with albums that combined hard-hitting beats and clever wordplay, alongside collaborations with Kanye West and Drake that expanded his reach. Listeners engage with 2 Chainz's music for its blend of streetwise storytelling and humor, often showcased through his punchline-heavy verses and catchy hooks. His tracks are a go-to for both club anthems and radio hits, reflecting his role as a key voice in southern hip-hop culture.

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