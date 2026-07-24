Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods in Philadelphia in 1995, broke into the mainstream with the 2017 debut studio album *Luv Is Rage 2*. The album included the hit single “XO Tour Llif3,” which was also featured on the EP *Luv Is Rage 1.5*. Known for blending trap beats with rock-inspired guitar riffs, Uzi collaborated with producers like Don Cannon and Maaly Raw, and featured on tracks with artists such as Future and Playboi Carti, solidifying their role in the late-2010s SoundCloud rap scene. In addition to chart success, including multiple entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Uzi Vert’s influence extends to fashion, notably through partnerships with brands like Nike and collaborations with designer Virgil Abloh. Their distinctive look—highlighted by brightly colored hair, facial piercings, and tattoos—has become emblematic of a new wave of hip-hop artists redefining the genre’s visual identity.

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Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert.
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Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Facility After Employee Allegedly Recorded Them and Shared It Online

Uzi has accused the Malibu facility of breaching its confidentiality by secretly recording their rehab sessions and sharing the recordings online.

Joe Price25 days ago
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Teases New Album During Headlining Set at Summer Smash 2026

He wrapped up his 21-song set with the surprising announcement.

Trey Alston44 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert with blonde dreadlocks and tattoos poses with their hands near their face, wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic design.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Says You Could 'Rob' Them Using Mayonnaise: 'No Gun, No Knife, None of That'

Uzi makes their disdain for mayonnaise clear in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
(L-R) Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert.
Music

Baby Keem Once Almost Executive Produced a Lil Uzi Vert Project

The Las Vegas rapper said he would still love to do it if the opportunity were to arise again.

Will Lavin101 days ago
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JT with bright orange hair is being interviewed by Jordan Rose holding a Complex News microphone in a tent-like setting.
Music

JT Teases New Single, Lil Uzi Vert Collab, and Summer Album Release

The former City Girls rapper will be dropping off new music very soon.

Jordan Rose103 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert poses with a hand over one eye, wearing a white lace top and jewelry, at the Pete & Thomas Foundation event.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Unveils New Vlog Teasing Track "Mephisto"

Uzi continues to tease a new era, with new music and a new independent label called Cor(e).

Antonio Johri124 days ago
2Slimey
Music

Who Is 2Slimey? Meet the Unhinged Rapper Polarizing the Internet

2Slimey has turned heads with his extremely blown-out sound and even got Lil Uzi Vert's stamp of approval. Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma rapper.

Antonio Johri146 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert in a white shirt with jewelry and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt at an event.
Style

Lil Uzi Vert Says They Spent 'Millions' on Balenciaga While Trying to Keep Up With Kanye West

"I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me," Uzi said in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen146 days ago
Drake in a fur coat with sunglasses, next to Lil Yachty in a fur hood. Lil Uzi Vert in a blue varsity jacket and cap.
Music

Lil Yachty Hits Back at Fans Blaming Him For Drake, Lil Uzi Vert Collab Never Getting Released

"At the Gates" has been circulating online since 2021 and was previewed on Drake's radio station Sound42 in 2023.

Joe Price167 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert holding football jersey on sidelines and smiling for camera
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Attends College Football Championship Game After Invitation From Fernando Mendoza

Fans have since dubbed the "What You Saying" artist "Lil Hoozi Vert."

Trace William Cowen188 days ago
Adamn Killa and Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Adamn Killa Trolls Lil Uzi Vert, Asks If They Can Be 'Friends Again' After Rare Instagram Follow

Adamn claimed he paid Uzi $20,000 for a verse on the song "Cheerio" that was never cleared.

tara mahadevan210 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
Music

JT Calls Lil Uzi Vert a ‘Mentor and Critic,’ Says They Took Her 'Training Wheels' Off

The "Girls Gone Wild" rapper praised her longtime partner for pushing her artistry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams237 days ago

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