Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and producer who emerged from Maryland’s music scene. He was born Christopher Brent Wood on September 19, 1995, in Columbia, Maryland. He first gained attention as a founding member of the collective Sonder before establishing a solo career defined by his blend of classic soul vocals with moody, minimalist production that incorporates trap and alternative R&B influences. Fans return to Faiyaz’s music for its emotionally raw storytelling and atmospheric soundscapes, often highlighted by his distinctively smooth yet vulnerable vocal delivery. His impact on modern R&B is reinforced by collaborations with artists across genres and tracks that spark viral moments on streaming platforms, positioning him as a pivotal voice in the genre’s evolution.

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