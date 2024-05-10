Freddie Gibbs Responds to Woman Accusing Him of Assault, Posts Alleged Receipts to Refute Claims

Model and influencer Jasmine Grenaway has alleged that she's pregnant with Freddie Gibbs' child and he assaulted her.

Gibbs initially responded to the accusations against him with a vague tweet. "The devil is a lie my n***a," he wrote. A fan replied with a reference to the rumor that he sent a photo of his spread butt cheeks to one of his ex-girlfriends. "Spread them cheeks Gangsta Gibbs," they wrote, to which he replied, "Yep to shit in yo face bitch." He also accused her of spitting in his face.