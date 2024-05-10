Freddie Gibbs Responds to Woman Accusing Him of Assault, Posts Alleged Receipts to Refute Claims

Model and influencer Jasmine Grenaway has alleged that she's pregnant with Freddie Gibbs' child and he assaulted her.
Gibbs initially responded to the accusations against him with a vague tweet. "The devil is a lie my n***a," he wrote. A fan replied with a reference to the rumor that he sent a photo of his spread butt cheeks to one of his ex-girlfriends. "Spread them cheeks Gangsta Gibbs," they wrote, to which he replied, "Yep to shit in yo face bitch." He also accused her of spitting in his face.
When Grenaway—who revealed back in February that she was in a relationship with the rapper, per HotNewHipHop—continued to share disparaging tweets against him, Gibbs hit back with texts he believes shows his innocence.
"I hate to do this shit but here we go," he wrote alongside a screenshot of a text message from Grenaway apologizing for her behavior. In the second screenshot, he accused her of "swinging" at him. "U doing the swinging baby, don't u get it," he wrote, to which she replied, "Yes because I was abused for real."
In further apparent receipts, he shared texts from Grenaway's mother and uncle, who both doubted her claims that Gibbs put his hands on her. "It's unacceptable to make these claims," wrote her mother, who later said she was locked out of the house by her daughter. "She's really trying extortion," wrote her uncle.
In the final series of messages he shared, Grenaway admitted that she has "a temper" because she's "endured a lot of abuse" in her life. "I'm sorry for what happened. I definitely don't want to hurt you in any way," she wrote.
This all kicked off when Grenaway shared a series of since-deleted tweets on Friday, May 10 in which she claimed she's pregnant. "Happy early Mother's Day to me!" she wrote alongside a picture of a positive pregnancy test. "Y'all go tell Freddie Gibbs congratulations."
She followed that up with a far more serious allegation against the rapper. She shared four pictures showing marks and bruises, which she implied were the result of Gibbs getting physical with her. "Now that that's out of the way, here's to the more serious part," she wrote.
"Dangerous in the booth, but not in the streets," she added. "See me? I'ma take the ponk to court."
Grenaway tweeted more, supporting her deleted tweets that she wanted to expose her abuser and she's offline for the time being.
However, she didn't stop there and continued to make allegations against Gibbs. She called the text messages "fake receipts," and suggested that she has filed charges against him. "If Freddie Gibbs puts his hands on me again, I'll snap another finger," she wrote.
"I know that ain't the same boy who told me had Benny shot in Texas and killed Jim Jones friend trying to act like I abused him," she added.
Back in February, Grenaway and Gibbs went public with their relationship after she shared a video of herself with him on Instagram. “Happy Valentine’s Day @freddiegibbs,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I’m in love with you unconditionally. Thank you for existing. You are my soulmate.”
Before his relationship with Grenaway, Gibbs dated Destini Fox, who criticized the rapper after they split and accused him of ghosting her after she revealed she was pregnant.