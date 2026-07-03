Don Toliver

Don Toliver is a Houston-born rapper, singer, and songwriter recognized for his melodic fusion of hip-hop and trap with atmospheric, psychedelic production. He first gained widespread attention through his feature on Travis Scott’s *Astroworld*, where his distinctive vocal tone and catchy hooks helped shape the album’s sound and cemented his place in modern rap since the late 2010s. Fans return to Toliver’s music for its layered, hypnotic beats and memorable melodies that create a dreamy yet hard-hitting vibe unique to his style. His ability to blend moody soundscapes with catchy hooks has made tracks like "After Party" staples in hip-hop playlists, while his collaborations often highlight his versatility and influence within the genre’s evolving sonic trends.

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HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Crash Don Toliver's Sold-Out LA Show With Surprise Set

The pair joined Toliver onstage at Crypto.com Arena on June 29 for a string of hits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Don Toliver, SZA, Peso Pluma
Music

Don Toliver Brings Out SZA and Peso Pluma at Madison Square Garden

The Houston rapper sold out the New York City stop of his Octane Tour.

tara mahadevan46 days ago
Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Music

How to Stream Rolling Loud Orlando f/ Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, and More

The only American edition of Rolling Loud this year will take place from Friday, May 8, through to Sunday, May 10.

Joe Price71 days ago
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Don Toliver in a white jacket and glasses poses in front of a "Fanatics" backdrop, holding up one finger.
Music

Don Toliver Is 'Already Working' on New Album Just Weeks After Release of 'Octane'

The Houston rapper details the studio momentum behind his follow-up to Octane and why he’s focused on capturing this specific moment in his life

Mark Elibert126 days ago
Two vinyl records with illustrated covers. One is purple with a purple car, the other is white with a red car.
Music

Don Toliver 'Heaven or Hell' CHOPNOTSLOP Vinyl and Original Vinyl: How to Buy

The platinum-certified debut album is available in a chopped and screwed edition on amethyst vinyl and the original in crystal clear.

Complex Staff129 days ago
Cream-colored fleece jacket with a front zipper and two pockets. It has a small logo on the chest.
Style

Hardstone Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket: How to Buy

Don Toliver's latest outerwear piece is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff130 days ago
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Appears to Reference Kylie Jenner's Breast Implants on Don Toliver Song

Scott appeared on Toliver's 'Octane' album cut, "Rosary."

tara mahadevan165 days ago
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Don Toliver
Music

Don Toliver Delivers His Fifth Album 'OCTANE'

Toliver's fifth studio album features Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, Sahbabii, Rema and Travis Scott.

Jade Gomez169 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2246 -- Pictured: Musical guest Don Toliver performs on Monday, January 26, 2026.
Music

Don Toliver to Bring 'OCTANE' Pop-Up Experience to Complex LA

To celebrate his fifth studio album, 'OCTANE,' the two-day pop-up will be held at Complex LA.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
Don Toliver's 'Octane' vinyl record, T-shirt, and box set.
Music

Don Toliver's "Octane" Album and New Merch: How to Buy

The Houston artist's new album arrives on January 30. Here's how you can get your hands on vinyl, CDs, and special merch sets.

Complex Staff177 days ago
YoungBoy, Playboi Carti and Don Toliver
Music

Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy to Headline Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando

The festival will only have one US date this year, taking place from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 10, with a diverse mix of established and bubbling artists on the bill, garnering mixed reactions from fans online.

Antonio Johri184 days ago

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