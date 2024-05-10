Ice Spice’s "Gimmie a Light" Video Features Pink Range Rover Previously Owned by Cam'ron

A pink Range Rover not unlike the one once owned by Cam’ron takes center stage in the Evil Twins-directed video for "Gimmie a Light," the first official single from Ice Spice’s upcoming album Y2K. In fact, it's the exact same car.
In the visual, out now, Spice is seen rapping the Sean Paul-sampling, RiotUSA-produced track from the comfort of a pink Range. The car, fittingly, is billowing smoke and notably boasts a custom tag highlighting her impending debut album, due later this year.
Press notes shared Friday did not mention Cam’ron or his once-beloved Range. Still, a few eagle-eyed speculators were quick to throw out the suggestion that Spice and company may have used the actual Range in question for the video. To be clear, this has not been publicly commented on or otherwise mentioned by anyone involved with the "Gimmie a Light" video.
However, a source close to the production confirms to Complex that this is indeed the same vehicle once owned by Cam.
In December of last year, a pink Range widely reported to be the circa-2003 one that Cam owned—seen in the videos for "Get Em Girls" and "Killa Cam"—popped up for sale via Facebook Marketplace.
While the Range is a key part of Cam's visual legacy, the It Is What It Is co-host actually didn't own the car for very long, telling MTV back in 2004 that the experience of driving it around ultimately became a "headache" for him due to its instant recognizability.
The 2000s at large have seen an undeniable resurgence across pop culture in recent years. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Spice credited her mother's embodiment of "the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form" with helping inspire the title of her debut full-length.
"It's duck nails. It's a tramp stamp. It's brown lip liner no matter where you go," she told Zane, as seen below. "So thankfully I had [my mom] as my inspo growing up."