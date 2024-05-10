Ice Spice’s "Gimmie a Light" Video Features Pink Range Rover Previously Owned by Cam'ron

Press notes shared Friday did not mention Cam’ron or his once-beloved Range. Still, a few eagle-eyed speculators were quick to throw out the suggestion that Spice and company may have used the actual Range in question for the video. To be clear, this has not been publicly commented on or otherwise mentioned by anyone involved with the "Gimmie a Light" video.

However, a source close to the production confirms to Complex that this is indeed the same vehicle once owned by Cam.

In December of last year, a pink Range widely reported to be the circa-2003 one that Cam owned—seen in the videos for "Get Em Girls" and "Killa Cam"—popped up for sale via Facebook Marketplace.