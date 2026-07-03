Copa America

Copa America is the oldest international men's soccer tournament in the Americas, organized by CONMEBOL since 1916. It features South American national teams competing for continental supremacy, with a history highlighted by legendary players like Pelé and Lionel Messi. The tournament is defined by intense regional rivalries, such as Argentina vs. Brazil, and has played a crucial role in shaping the style and passion of soccer across the continent. Its relevance traces back to pivotal moments like the 1993 edition, the first to include guest teams, expanding its competitive scope. Fans return because Copa America consistently showcases a mix of established stars and emerging talent, making it a prime stage for scouting and national pride that resonates deeply within South American soccer culture.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, and teammates celebrate a goal while wearing blue Chelsea FC jerseys during a football match
Sports

Enzo Fernández Sorry for Argentina Players' 'Highly Offensive' Chant, Chelsea Teammate Calls Video 'Uninhibited Racism'

The national team's xenophobic chant post-victory was condemned by the French Football Federation, which intends to "file a lawsuit for abusive remarks of a racial and discriminatory nature."

Brad Callas731 days ago
caution tape
Life

Cop Charged After Shooting Handcuffed Man to Death in Front Seat of Police Vehicle (UPDATE)

Neither the cop nor the handcuffed man have been identified.

tara mahadevan2362 days ago
Lionel Messi
Sports

Lionel Messi Receives Second Red Card of His Career Over Altercation With Gary Medel

Both players were sent off during the third-place Copa America match.

Joshua Espinoza2568 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Heartbreak of Watching Lionel Messi's Latest Loss

The heartbreak of watching Lionel Messi's Copa America loss.

Rawan Eewshah3672 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Messi & Argentina Fall Short in COPA America Final

After a brilliant performance throughout COPA America, the living legend Lionel Messi and his native Argentina are upset by Chile in the COPA America finale.

Pierce Simpson3672 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Chile Defeats Argentina 4-2 on Penalties, Wins Second Straight Copa América Title

Chile won the tournament last year in a shootout to win their first Copa América title, too.

Dana Scott3673 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Colombia Defeats USMNT 1-0 in the Copa América, Announcer Shouts Crazy 37-Second "Goal"

The goal shot was in the first half of the USA vs. Colombia third-place game at Copa America.

Dana Scott3674 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

USA Got Smacked By Messi & Argentina in COPA America

Messi and Argentina delivered a sobering reality check to the US Men's Soccer Team last night in a 4 - 0 victory.

Tamara Dhia3677 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Landon Donovan Actually Has Good Things to Say About Jurgen Klinsmann

The former USMNT star talks about his current relationship with the team's head coach and the U.S.'s chances against Argentina tonight.

Matt Welty3678 days ago
Sports

USA Advances to Copa America Semifinals

After defeating Ecuador, the United States is advancing to the Copa America semifinals for the first time in over twenty years.

Pierce Simpson3682 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

U.S. Beats Paraguay, Advances to Copa America Quarterfinals

Despite losing DeAndre Yedlin to a red card, the U.S. holds on to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals.

Complex Sports3687 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Interview: Jermaine Jones Focused For Copa America Centenario, "I’m Not Done Now"

Jones is not only tasked with helping America win the tournament on its home soil, but also with helping soccer grow in the States.

Matt Welty3696 days ago
Sports

Arturo Vidal Is Going to Give All of His Copa America Earnings to Charity

Arturo Vidal has promised to give everything he earns during this year's Copa America to charity after last week's car crash.

Jack Stanley4042 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App