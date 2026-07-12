FIFA to Explore Expanding World Cup to 64 Teams in 2030

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is already looking beyond 2026, floating a potential expansion of the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams ahead of the 2030 tournament.

Speaking to Swiss outlet Bluewin, Infantino said the proposal would be "examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup.” He confirmed talks on the format change would begin once the 2026 summer tournament concludes.

Infantino has been vocal about the current field size being a triumph, labelling the 48-team expansion, "100 percent a success." He pointed to African nations as proof of rising global quality, noting nine of ten African sides at this year's tournament reached the knockout stage, up from five at the previous edition.

"When organising a World Cup, it's important to organise it for the whole world," Infantino said. "Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high — and it's getting higher and higher all over the world. If you don't give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they'll lack the incentive to keep improving."

He added: "Every team played at a high level. Teams from every continent scored goals and earned at least one point."