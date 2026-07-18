France vs. England World Cup Third-Place Match: How to Watch, Stream, and What to Know

The playoff doubles as Didier Deschamps’ final game after 14 years in charge of France and a shot at England’s best World Cup finish since 1966, with Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham all chasing individual scoring honors.

France stormed through the tournament before a flat 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain, while England’s run featured late drama and a heartbreaking 2-1 collapse to Argentina after leading through Anthony Gordon.

France and England meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, airing on FOX and Telemundo with multiple US streaming options including YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV, FOX One, Sling, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and Universo.

France and England are gearing up to play against each other for the 2026 FIFA World Cup bronze medal match on Saturday afternoon (July 18). Both teams' journeys to this moment have been difficult, and the chance to secure a win dangles over their heads. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match and both teams’ journeys.

What time and where does England vs. France kickoff?

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is set for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Saturday (July 18).

Where can you watch England vs. France?

FOX will be streaming the game in English, and Telemundo will be showing it in Spanish. Streaming options for cord-cutters include YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV. FOX One is another option and can be accessed via Amazon. Sling Select also carries FOX and FS1. For the Spanish-language stream, Peacock and the Telemundo App are both available, as is Universo.

How did both teams make it to the bronze match?

France cruised through Group I without dropping a point, beating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 4-1. In the knockout rounds, Les Bleus dispatched Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16, and shut out Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals, keeping clean sheets in each of those three matches. Their run ended in the semifinal against Spain, a 2-0 defeat in which France registered just 0.3 xG, according to ESPN UK, their worst expected-goals output in 60 years. England opened their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then beat Panama 2-0 to advance from the group. They edged the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, came from behind to beat Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16, and knocked out Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Their semifinal against Argentina ended in heartbreak: Anthony Gordon's opener was wiped out by Enzo Fernández in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martínez in injury time, sending a 2-1 defeat the Three Lions' way.

What's at stake in the bronze match?

The bronze match marks Didier Deschamps' final match as France's head coach after 14 years, a tenure that produced the 2018 World Cup title, a runner-up finish in 2022, and this semifinal run. "None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match," Deschamps said, per Al Jazeera. "They want to play the final." For England, third place would represent the country's best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966. The match is also a rematch of the 2022 quarterfinal, when France eliminated England 2-1 in Qatar. England have won just once in their last nine meetings with France overall, with that victory coming in a 2-0 friendly back in November 2015. Kylian Mbappé leads France with eight goals and three assists in the tournament, just behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. Michael Olise tops all players with five assists. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals for England.

When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final take place?

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina takes place Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.