UEFA Votes 55-0 to Boycott All FIFA Competitions Over Private Equity World Cup Plan

The Union of European Football Associations has voted unanimously to boycott future FIFA World Cups if the governing body follows up on its plan to sell stakes to private investors.

As detailed in a statement released by UEFA on Thursday (July 30), the European governing body, which is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations for soccer, the 55 member associations voted unanimously to stand against FIFA’s proposed transfer of ownership interests in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product,” reads the statement. “It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale. It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game.”

As reported by the BBC, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proposed a plan to create a commercial subsidiary to run its events and allow investors to purchase stakes in it. The commercial subsidiary is tentatively named the FIFA Forward Enterprise, and the proposal would have to be passed by all 211 members of FIFA to go forward.

“The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever,” UEFA’s statement reads. “Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders.”