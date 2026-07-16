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IShowSpeed Tries Making Peace With Argentina Fans Despite Thrown Objects: ‘It’s All Love’

"Y’all just gotta relax. Just watch the game," Speed told the section filled with Argentina supporters after they continued to hurl objects in his direction.

England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
MB Media / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

IShowSpeed tried to his best to broker peace with Argentina fans during Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinals match against England in Atlanta after they hurled objects at him.

From his field level suite in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Speed was on his Youtube stream when he felt something on his hand just prior to kickoff, which caused him to look up and urge the spectators standing above him, consisting entirely of Argentina supporters, to “stop throwing stuff.”

When the objects continued to fly in his direction, Speed, who was wearing an England kit, became visibly irritated, and decided to address the matter at halftime.

“Y’all just gotta relax. Y’all don’t gotta throw stuff,” he said. “It’s all love. Just watch the game. Watch the game, it’s all love.”

As he continued to speak with people in the nearby section during halftime, Speed learned they had no issue with his brother Jamal because he was wearing an Argentina kit. After Speed questioned his brother’s Lionel Messi fandom, Jamal revealed he wore another kit underneath with Messi’s name and number on it.

After England took the lead, Speed was struck in the head by a cup, but he chose to ignore it.

When Argentina tied it up, another object was thrown in Speed’s direction, but a member of his security team was able to deflect it. “Bro, stop throwing stuff!” the streamer screamed before turning the camera on the crowd when another object flew past him.

This is not the first time that Speed has encountered the unruly behavior of Argentina supporters.

His stream captured people making inappropriate gestures at him during Argentina’s match against Egypt.

Another incident involved a racial slur being used by an Argentina fan before a match against Cape Verde. FIFA later announced that the situation was under investigation.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect," the organization said in a statement, per BBC News. "It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

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