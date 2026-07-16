IShowSpeed tried to his best to broker peace with Argentina fans during Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinals match against England in Atlanta after they hurled objects at him. From his field level suite in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Speed was on his Youtube stream when he felt something on his hand just prior to kickoff, which caused him to look up and urge the spectators standing above him, consisting entirely of Argentina supporters, to “stop throwing stuff.” When the objects continued to fly in his direction, Speed, who was wearing an England kit, became visibly irritated, and decided to address the matter at halftime. “Y’all just gotta relax. Y’all don’t gotta throw stuff,” he said. “It’s all love. Just watch the game. Watch the game, it’s all love.”

As he continued to speak with people in the nearby section during halftime, Speed learned they had no issue with his brother Jamal because he was wearing an Argentina kit. After Speed questioned his brother’s Lionel Messi fandom, Jamal revealed he wore another kit underneath with Messi’s name and number on it.

After England took the lead, Speed was struck in the head by a cup, but he chose to ignore it.

When Argentina tied it up, another object was thrown in Speed’s direction, but a member of his security team was able to deflect it. “Bro, stop throwing stuff!” the streamer screamed before turning the camera on the crowd when another object flew past him.

This is not the first time that Speed has encountered the unruly behavior of Argentina supporters. His stream captured people making inappropriate gestures at him during Argentina’s match against Egypt.