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Spanish Pilot Pranks Argentina Fans Into Thinking They Won World Cup

Passengers erupted in celebration after the pilot appeared to congratulate Argentina, only for him to reveal that Spain had actually won.

Empty airplane cabin with rows of gray seats, overhead bins open, and a person standing at the far end.
(Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Spanish pilot has gone viral after pulling off a prank that briefly convinced a plane full of Argentina supporters their team had won the 2026 FIFA World Cup—and then revealed that Spain won the trophy instead.

The moment, captured on video, showed passengers erupting in celebration after hearing what they believed was a victory announcement over the aircraft's public address system.

"Both teams gave it their all, but unfortunately, only one can win a World Cup final," he said before adding that he wanted to congratulate "our fellow Argentinians."

Before the announcement was finished, Argentina fans throughout the cabin jumped from their seats, cheered and applauded, believing the pilot was about to confirm their country had successfully defended its title.

Instead, he delivered the twist.

"Because Spain has won the World Cup," the pilot said, according to Spanish outlet La Vanguardia.

The prank came after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the final on Sunday (July 19) at New York New Jersey Stadium. Ferran Torres scored the match's lone goal, securing Spain's first men's World Cup title since 2010.

The viral clip ended with a much quieter atmosphere inside the aircraft as passengers realized what just happened.

Online, reactions have been split. Many viewers praised the pilot's sense of humor, with some calling it one of the funniest World Cup moments to emerge after the tournament.

Others, however, felt the joke crossed the line, particularly following an emotional final that ended with tensions boiling over as Argentinian players appeared to instigated post-match confrontations.

Several Argentine media outlets were less amused. Tabloid Crónica described the stunt as "unpleasant," while Radio Mitre labeled it a "tasteless joke."

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