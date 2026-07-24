USWNT

The USWNT (United States Women’s National Team), founded in 1985, is the official women’s soccer team representing the United States, governed by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Known for winning four FIFA Women’s World Cup titles and five Olympic gold medals, the team has elevated the sport with iconic players like Mia Hamm, whose scoring records stood for years, and Alex Morgan, a key figure in popularizing women’s soccer globally. The 2019 World Cup marked a pivotal moment when the USWNT not only dominated on the field but also used its platform to challenge gender inequality through a high-profile equal pay lawsuit. This era saw the team actively engage in legal battles, media campaigns, and public demonstrations, turning matches into stages for social change and inspiring conversations about gender equity in sports and beyond.

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Sebastian Berhalter comforting Tim Ream who looks upset. They stand on a field with a blurred background.
Sports

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Mark Elibert12 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
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Complex Sports2230 days ago
USWNT member and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe
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U.S. Soccer Claims to Have Paid Women's Team Millions More Than Men

A spokesperson for the women's team called their claim a "sad attempt" to quell support for the USWNT.

Xavier Hamilton2551 days ago
2019 World Cup Champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe
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Megan Rapinoe Thinks Trump Is 'Trying To Divide So He Can Conquer'

Rapinoe continues to be one of Trump's harshest critics.

Xavier Hamilton2567 days ago
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of USA during the trophy ceremony
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Fans Chant 'Equal Pay' Following U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup Victory

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Xavier Hamilton2574 days ago
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USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle in Celebratory World Cup Post

The US Soccer star shared words from the late rapper after her World Cup win.

Alex Galbraith2574 days ago
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USWNT Opens World Cup With 13-0 Win Over Thailand

It was the statement game to end all statement games.

Alex Galbraith2600 days ago
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Gavin Evans3611 days ago
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Watch How Angry Hope Solo Got Immediately After Finding Out About Her 6-Month Suspension

Hope Solo was very angry after finding out about her 6-month suspension, and a documentary crew captured her reaction on camera.

Gavin Evans3616 days ago
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