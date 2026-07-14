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Dutch Referee Dies Weeks After World Cup Dismissal Due to Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Arrest

Rob Dieperink, who was dropped from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, has passed away at the age of 38.

Rob Dieperink shows the yellow card during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle and Heracles Almelo.
Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty

Rob Dieperink, a Dutch referee who was removed from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, has died at the age of 38.

“We have learned with shock and deep sadness of the passing of Rob Dieperink,” the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement. “With the passing of Rob, the football world loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, we lose a fine colleague.”

His cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the BBC, Diepernick was arrested on April 9 following “a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy.” The charges were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said. “Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices. Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken.”

In a statement to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Diepernick, who was selected to be a video assistant referee (VAR) official in this year’s World Cup, maintained his innocence, saying he was “wrongly accused.”

“From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB,” he said. "I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup any more, of course I am disappointed about that.”

FIFA released a statement, expressing “great sadness” over the death of Dieperink.

“On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association,” the statement reads. “May he rest in peace.”

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