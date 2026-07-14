Rob Dieperink, a Dutch referee who was removed from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, has died at the age of 38.

“We have learned with shock and deep sadness of the passing of Rob Dieperink,” the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement. “With the passing of Rob, the football world loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, we lose a fine colleague.”

His cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the BBC, Diepernick was arrested on April 9 following “a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy.” The charges were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said. “Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices. Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken.”