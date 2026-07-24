Featured
From Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton sneakers to Damoflage jackets, the legendary women’s basketball coach is so fly she has earned herself a new nickname, Louis Vuitton Dawn.Mike DeStefano
Canadian women's basketball is entering a golden age despite facing a lack of investment. Meet the next generation of women ballers growing the game at home.Oren Weisfeld
Sports
Canada Basketball CEO Michael Bartlett on GLOBL JAM, Gender Equity, and the Future of Canadian Hoops
We spoke to Bartlett about the need for a basketball showcase like GLOBL JAM in Canada, gender equity in sports, the future of Canadian hoops, and more.Oren Weisfeld
At 15, the Mississauga, Ontario native went viral for being the first Canadian woman to perform an in-game dunk. Now, she's turning heads at March Madness.Lukas Weese