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Flau'jae Johnson Receives Standing Ovation After Final NCAA Game
Sports

Flau’jae Johnson Receives Standing Ovation in Final LSU Home Game

Inside the standing ovation, emotional sendoff, and stats that made the LSU guard a women’s basketball and NCAA Tournament star to remember.

Bernadette Giacomazzo124 days ago
WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Miami Nightclub Bouncer
Sports

WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested After Allegedly Punching Miami Nightclub Bouncer

Hours after a title-clinching performance, the Dallas Wings star’s night out at E11EVEN Miami allegedly turned violent — here’s what police say happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Michael Porter Jr. looks on during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Claims He’d Be 'Going Dumb' Against WNBA Players as an Eighth Grader

The Brooklyn Nets forward said his take is based on "real-life experience."

Jose Martinez248 days ago
A basketball player is on the court, surrounded by teammates and officials, receiving assistance. The scene is tense and concerned.
Sports

Indiana Fever Gives Update on Kelsey Mitchell Injury Following Devastating Loss

During Tuesday night’s game, Kelsey Mitchell collapsed after experiencing what she described as a 'paralyzing feeling' in her lower extremities.

Helen Storms297 days ago
A woman in glasses and a red jacket speaks at a press conference with a WNBA Playoffs backdrop.
Sports

Indiana Fever Coach Stephanie White Fined for Defending Cheryl Reeve After Expletive-Filled Rant

'At some point, there has to be some accountability,' said Stephanie White.

Helen Storms298 days ago
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Michael Porter Jr.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Debates Women vs. Boys Basketball: 'No Disrespect'

It comes after Porter Jr. ruffled some feathers last year over comments he made about WNBA demands for pay equity.

Trey Alston329 days ago
Aari McDonald #2 of the Indiana Fever dribbles up the court during the third quarter of a Commissioner's Cup game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on June 10, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.
Sports

Indiana Fever Bids Farewell to DeWanna Bonner, Welcomes Aari McDonald

The Indiana Fever has announced that they have waived DeWanna Bonner.

Helen Storms395 days ago
A person with a serious expression, wearing a red jacket with "La Croix" written on it, against a blurred background.
Sports

WNBA Criticized for Misspelling Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier's Names

The WNBA shared a graphic highlighting the best performers over the league's opening weekend.

Mark Elibert433 days ago
A female basketball player on the court, wearing a white jersey with red trim, hair in a bun, looking focused.
Sports

JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Knee Injury: USC Fans Are in Mourning

Watkins tore her ACL while driving to the basket five minutes into the game against Mississippi State.

Mark Elibert487 days ago
Angel reese playing basketball
Sports

Angel Reese Announces She’s Out for the Season Due to Wrist Injury

The star player's rookie season is coming to a premature end after an injury sustained during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jade Gomez686 days ago
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Aubrey Plaza wears sunglasses and an orange cap, holding a walking cane and reacting excitedly at an event. Other individuals are seated nearby
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Tears ACL During Game of Knockout Over WNBA All-Star Weekend

This is the second time she's torn her ACL while playing basketball.

Joe Price733 days ago
Caitlin Clark wearing a Fever jersey during a basketball game, looking focused with hands on hips
Sports

Caitlin Clark Denounces Use of Her Name for Racism and Misogyny: ‘People Should Not Be Using My Name to Push Those Agendas'

“I think it's disappointing. I think everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect,” said Clark on Thursday.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark in basketball uniforms during a game
Sports

Angel Reese Says Caitlin Clark Isn’t the Only Reason WNBA Is Popular: ‘It’s Because of Me Too'

The 22-year-old Chicago Sky player said she'll continue to take on the "bad guy" role if it means women's basketball continues to rise.

Alex Ocho782 days ago
Sky-Town's No. 5 and Fever's No. 22 on the court during a basketball game, both in action poses with focused expressions
Sports

Fans Share Mixed Reactions to Angel Reese Cheering as Caitlin Clark Is Knocked to the Ground

Reese and Clark had their first WNBA face off on Saturday afternoon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams784 days ago
WNBA player A'ja Wilson looks back over her shoulder on the basketball court during a game, wearing her team jersey and shorts. Fans are visible in the background
Sports

Angel Reese on Criticism About WNBA Salaries: 'I Play the Game I Love, Not for the Money'

During a sit down with ESPN's Michele Steele, Reese brushed off personal concerns about seeking a larger salary in the WNBA.

Jaelani Turner-Williams791 days ago
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Sports

USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Shares Her Support for Trans Women Athletes

Coach Dawn Staley said she believes trans women should be included in women's sports during a recent press conference.

Jaelani Turner-Williams840 days ago
Three basketball players in action, one defending the ball against two opponents
Sports

Brother of LSU Player Who Jumped Onto Court During SEC Women's Basketball Game Charged With Assault

Flau'jae Johnson's brother got involved in a scuffle between LSU and USC.

Joe Price865 days ago

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