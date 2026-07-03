Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is a basketball standout from West Des Moines, Iowa, known for her deep three-point shooting, court vision, and ability to score in high volumes. She was born Caitlin Elizabeth Clark on January 22, 2002, in Des Moines, Iowa. During her collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she shattered multiple NCAA records, including becoming one of only six Division I women's players to reach 1,000 career assists, redefining the point guard role with a rare blend of scoring and playmaking. Clark was drafted #1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Her collegiate performances, including a 41-point, 12-assist game in the 2023 NCAA tournament Elite Eight, highlighted her ability to take over high-pressure games. Her no-look assists and deep threes during critical moments became signature plays that often shifted momentum and energized teammates and crowds, helping elevate the profile of women’s basketball.

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Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

Portnoy defends Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s most popular player and says Abdul-Jabbar is blaming her for hype she never asked for.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Caitlin Clark: 'An Insult to a Lot of Great Players'
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

The NBA legend praised Clark’s talent but argued that the label disrespects A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and other WNBA stars who built the league before her rise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down Viral Pointing Meme: 'I'm a Little Hungry, a Little Sassy'
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme

From defending Caitlin Clark to trolling DeWanna Bonner, Cunningham explains how one 'sassy' moment reached John Cena and the White House.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Jason Whitlock Says Alyssa Thomas 'Faked' Injury to Avoid Caitlin Clark
Sports

Jason Whitlock Claims Alyssa Thomas Faked an Injury to Avoid Fever Matchup

Whitlock’s bold accusation reignites WNBA drama as questions swirl over Thomas’ ankle scare before a nationally hyped Fever matchup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Jason Whitlock Questions Caitlin Clark's Delay in Addressing Online Hate Towards Alyssa Thomas
Sports

Jason Whitlock Blasts Caitlin Clark Over Delayed Alyssa Thomas Defense: 'Nine Days Is a Lot'

Whitlock says Clark’s nine-day silence dulled her support for Alyssa Thomas as racist messages, death threats and WNBA backlash spiraled online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
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Caitlin Clark Defends Alyssa Thomas Following Backlash
Sports

Caitlin Clark Defends Alyssa Thomas from Online Hate: 'None of That is Okay'

After a flagrant foul, a one-game ban, and viral debate, Clark shifts the focus to player safety, online abuse, and respect for rivals.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Former NBA Doctor Says Caitlin Clark Was in a 'Life or Death' Situation During Throat Attack
Sports

Ex-NBA Doctor Warns Caitlin Clark Throat Hit Could Have Turned ‘Life-or-Death’

He says even 10 to 20 pounds of pressure can damage the throat or larynx. Now the ex-76ers doctor is sounding the alarm on player safety.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Journalist Accuses the Media of 'Dereliction of Duty' Regarding Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sarah Spain Rips Christine Brennan’s Caitlin Clark Coverage as a 'Dereliction of Duties'

Sarah Spain calls out Christine Brennan’s Caitlin Clark coverage and questions whether journalism or book promotion is really driving it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Players are 'Definitely Targeting' Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Claims WNBA Players Are 'Targeting' Caitlin Clark

Cunningham calls out the WNBA and refs, claiming Clark takes nonstop cheap shots with little protection despite a growing list of flagrant fouls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Sophie Cunningham's Viral 'Pointing' Meme was in Defense of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Inside Sophie Cunningham’s 22-Second Pointing Standoff for Caitlin Clark

Inside the 22-second stare-down, the bad blood with DeWanna Bonner and why Sophie Cunningham refused to stop pointing for Caitlin Clark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
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A smiling woman wearing an Indiana Fever shirt, looking upwards. The background is blurred with lights.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Shares How She Takes ‘The Edge Off’ After Stalker Arrest

After a tough Fever loss and the arrest of her alleged stalker, Sophie Cunningham shared how she was taking ‘the edge off.’

Helen Storms22 days ago
Two female basketball players in action during a game. One is wearing a yellow and blue jersey, the other a white and purple jersey.
Sports

Alyssa Thomas Flooded With Angry Comments After Caitlin Clark Incident

Fever fans are furious after Alyssa Thomas appeared to make contact with Caitlin Clark’s throat area during Wednesday’s game.

Helen Storms22 days ago
Caitlin Clark Coach Whines About 'Cheap Shots' After Mercury Loss
Sports

Fever Coach Stephanie White Rips WNBA Refs Over Caitlin Clark ‘Cheap Shots’

Coach Stephanie White unloaded on WNBA refs, saying Caitlin Clark took dangerous uncalled hits and is not officiated the same way as everyone else.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Eliminated from the Commissioner's Cup
Sports

Caitlin Clark’s Commissioner’s Cup Title Defense Ends Before Final Cup Game

New York’s perfect run and one costly loss ended Clark and the Fever’s Cup defense before their final qualifying game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 6
Sneakers

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Inspires This Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 6 PE

Here's a closer look at Clark's new Kobe 6 PE.

Victor Deng35 days ago
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