Oren Weisfeld Portrait

Oren Weisfeld

Joined July 2021 | 47 posts
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Latest Stories

Gradey Dick Wants People To Know That He Is ‘Not Just A Shooter’

The Toronto Raptors first-round pick talks using social media for fun, that elusive Drake follow, and making his mark in his new city.

Oren Weisfeld1135 days ago
Bridget Carleton at WNBA game in Toronto

Toronto Gets an 'A-Plus' in the First WNBA Preseason Game in Canada: 'We Need the WNBA in the 6ix'

In a historic moment for the WNBA and Canadian basketball, the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky played the first ever WNBA (preseason) game in Canada on Saturday.

Oren Weisfeld1222 days ago
og anunoby left and fred vanvleet right

Raptors Stars Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby on Their Game Faces, Grooming Rituals, and the City They Call Home

Read Complex Canada's interview with O.G. Anunoby and Fred Vanvleet of the Toronto Raptors about their game faces, grooming rituals, and the city they call home

Oren Weisfeld1271 days ago
adidas basketball natalie achonwa

Building a Platform: Natalie Achonwa Talks Basketball, Advocacy, and adidas Sponsorship

As captain of the Canadian senior women’s basketball team, WNBA veteran, and face for Adidas Basketball, Natalie Achonwa is always up to something.

Oren Weisfeld1333 days ago
Team Canada qualifying for World Cup 2022

Everything You Need to Know About Team Canada at World Cup 2022

For the first time since 1986, Canada is going to the FIFA World Cup. Here's everything you need to know about Team Canada in Qatar, from players to matches.

Oren Weisfeld1396 days ago
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Raptors rookie Christian Koloko

Raptor Rookie Christian Koloko Leads the Next Generation of African NBA Talent

Twenty-two year old centre Christian Koloko is the latest African player to emerge above the water’s surface. Here's why he's just the tip of the iceberg.

Oren Weisfeld1413 days ago
Toronto Raptors media day collage

Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot

Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.

Oren Weisfeld1428 days ago
NBA All-Canadian Starting Five

The All-Canadian NBA Starting 5 for the 2022-23 Season

It’s an exciting time for Canadians in the NBA, so we created an All-Canadian Starting Five of the best NBA players from north of the border.

Oren Weisfeld1430 days ago
Canada basketball Laeticia Amihere

For Canada Basketball's Laeticia Amihere, the Future Is Now

Amihere is looking to break through on the international stage as she represents Team Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Oren Weisfeld1457 days ago
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Oren Weisfeld1480 days ago
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Canadian women play basketball at GLOBL JAM

Canadian Women Are Pushing Basketball Forward Despite the Inequity They Face

Canadian women's basketball is entering a golden age despite facing a lack of investment. Meet the next generation of women ballers growing the game at home.

Oren Weisfeld1532 days ago
hoop queens canadian summer league

HoopQueens Is Creating a Safe Space for Canadian Women to Ball

Complex Canada sat down with HoopQueens founder Keesa K to talk about how her organization makes basketball a more inclusive space for Canadian women.

Oren Weisfeld1569 days ago
Scottie Barnes #4, Fred VanVleet #23, OG Anunoby #3, and Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors

It’s Only a Matter of Time Before the Raptors Become a Free Agent Destination

Toronto has never been a sexy destination for NBA players, but to the next generation of talent, the Raptors are becoming an enviable franchise to play for.

Oren Weisfeld1597 days ago
Charles Bediako

Canada Basketball CEO Michael Bartlett on GLOBL JAM, Gender Equity, and the Future of Canadian Hoops

We spoke to Bartlett about the need for a basketball showcase like GLOBL JAM in Canada, gender equity in sports, the future of Canadian hoops, and more.

Oren Weisfeld1598 days ago
Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the net against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Why the Raptors Could Pull Off the Comeback vs. the 76ers and Make History

The Raptors have all of the momentum and a legitimate chance of becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit and win.

Oren Weisfeld1604 days ago
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Fans at Jurassic Park in Toronto

Why the Toronto Raptors' Jurassic Park Is One of a Kind

Although the Raptors are in a 3-0 hole, it's been a celebratory time for hardcore Canadian basketball fans, who finally get to return to a place they call home.

Oren Weisfeld1610 days ago
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrate

The Raptors Are Riding Their Good Vibes Straight Into the Playoffs 

You don’t need to be around the Raptors every day to see they along exceptionally well. That chemistry may explain their surprising success this season.

Oren Weisfeld1618 days ago
The Best Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked

The 15 Greatest Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked

We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.

Oren Weisfeld1631 days ago

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