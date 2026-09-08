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Gradey Dick Wants People To Know That He Is ‘Not Just A Shooter’
The Toronto Raptors first-round pick talks using social media for fun, that elusive Drake follow, and making his mark in his new city.
Toronto Gets an 'A-Plus' in the First WNBA Preseason Game in Canada: 'We Need the WNBA in the 6ix'
In a historic moment for the WNBA and Canadian basketball, the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky played the first ever WNBA (preseason) game in Canada on Saturday.
Raptors Stars Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby on Their Game Faces, Grooming Rituals, and the City They Call Home
Read Complex Canada's interview with O.G. Anunoby and Fred Vanvleet of the Toronto Raptors about their game faces, grooming rituals, and the city they call home
Building a Platform: Natalie Achonwa Talks Basketball, Advocacy, and adidas Sponsorship
As captain of the Canadian senior women’s basketball team, WNBA veteran, and face for Adidas Basketball, Natalie Achonwa is always up to something.
Everything You Need to Know About Team Canada at World Cup 2022
For the first time since 1986, Canada is going to the FIFA World Cup. Here's everything you need to know about Team Canada in Qatar, from players to matches.
Raptor Rookie Christian Koloko Leads the Next Generation of African NBA Talent
Twenty-two year old centre Christian Koloko is the latest African player to emerge above the water’s surface. Here's why he's just the tip of the iceberg.
Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot
Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.
The All-Canadian NBA Starting 5 for the 2022-23 Season
It’s an exciting time for Canadians in the NBA, so we created an All-Canadian Starting Five of the best NBA players from north of the border.
For Canada Basketball's Laeticia Amihere, the Future Is Now
Amihere is looking to break through on the international stage as she represents Team Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
Canadian Women Are Pushing Basketball Forward Despite the Inequity They Face
Canadian women's basketball is entering a golden age despite facing a lack of investment. Meet the next generation of women ballers growing the game at home.
HoopQueens Is Creating a Safe Space for Canadian Women to Ball
Complex Canada sat down with HoopQueens founder Keesa K to talk about how her organization makes basketball a more inclusive space for Canadian women.
It’s Only a Matter of Time Before the Raptors Become a Free Agent Destination
Toronto has never been a sexy destination for NBA players, but to the next generation of talent, the Raptors are becoming an enviable franchise to play for.
Canada Basketball CEO Michael Bartlett on GLOBL JAM, Gender Equity, and the Future of Canadian Hoops
We spoke to Bartlett about the need for a basketball showcase like GLOBL JAM in Canada, gender equity in sports, the future of Canadian hoops, and more.
Why the Raptors Could Pull Off the Comeback vs. the 76ers and Make History
The Raptors have all of the momentum and a legitimate chance of becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit and win.
Why the Toronto Raptors' Jurassic Park Is One of a Kind
Although the Raptors are in a 3-0 hole, it's been a celebratory time for hardcore Canadian basketball fans, who finally get to return to a place they call home.
The Raptors Are Riding Their Good Vibes Straight Into the Playoffs
You don’t need to be around the Raptors every day to see they along exceptionally well. That chemistry may explain their surprising success this season.
The 15 Greatest Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked
We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.